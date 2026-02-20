Somali PM Pushes Forward EAC Passport Process

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Somalia has begun a structured, multi-month preparation phase to introduce the East African Community (EAC) passport, a move officials say will align the country with regional standards following its admission into the East African Community in 2024.

The update was outlined on Friday, accompanied by strong remarks from Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, who described the shift as a landmark moment for Somalia’s global reintegration.





Government departments have initiated the technical, administrative and security groundwork required before the passport becomes available to the public. The process includes modernizing national immigration systems, harmonizing documentation with EAC protocols and training personnel across relevant agencies. Officials expect the preparatory phase to span several months as Somalia completes all regional compliance requirements.





In his public remarks, Prime Minister Barre said the transition marks "a pivotal step in opening the doors of the region and the wider world to our people.” He noted that joining the EAC symbolizes Somalia’s renewed stability and ambition, adding that the forthcoming passport will eventually benefit students, business owners, workers and families by easing travel across East Africa and beyond.





Barre also pointed to Somalia’s upward mobility in global passport rankings. International indices now place the Somali passport at 96th worldwide, improving from 111th place in 2021—a rise of 15 positions. Somali citizens currently have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to nearly 40 countries, a development the Prime Minister attributed to "growing international confidence in Somalia’s governance.”





He highlighted the country’s strategic location along the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea, emphasizing that Somalia’s long coastline and maritime links position it as a crucial connector in regional trade, security and economic corridors.





Barre said the government remains committed to completing the EAC passport transition responsibly, calling it part of Somalia’s broader effort to strengthen its regional and international presence.