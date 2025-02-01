English Somali
Somali FM Discusses with Acting UN Chief to Bolster International Cooperation for National Progress

Saturday February 01, 2025 - 22:25:01
Local News
Mogadishu (diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, received on Saturday, at his office in the capital, Mogadishu, the Acting UN Special Representative, Amb. James Swan, and discussed with him strengthening cooperation between the government and the United Nations, particularly in advancing stability, governance, and development efforts.
The meeting highlighted the essential role of sustained international support in enhancing national governance, fostering institutional capacity-building, maintaining stability, and propelling development initiatives.

