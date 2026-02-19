Somali President Seeks Consensus on Electoral Roadmap

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, chaired on Thursday a high-level political consultation at Villa Somalia, bringing together opposition leaders, regional presidents, and members of the Future Council, an opposition-aligned coalition advocating for political and electoral reforms.

Government officials and opposition figures who did not reveal their identities disclosed to Diplomat News Network that the meeting focused on Somalia’s tense political landscape, including disputes over the electoral model, federal–state relations, drought response, and continued security operations against al-Shabaab. According to these individuals, President Hassan Sheikh urged participants to embrace "constructive dialogue and collective responsibility.”





Sources confirmed to Diplomat News Network that Ahmed Mohamed Islam 'Madobe' also took part in the talks, although the Federal Government of Somalia did not acknowledge him as President of Jubaland State of Somalia. Officials reiterated that Mogadishu maintains its longstanding position, citing the government’s refusal to recognize Madobe’s claimed mandate, even as he joins broader political discussions.





Attendees also included former Somali president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni, and several prominent opposition leaders and presidential aspirants. Sources described the session as one of the most inclusive political gatherings held in Mogadishu in recent months.





Said Deni stated that his involvement aims "to help correct the political system,” emphasizing the importance of a transparent and inclusive electoral framework. He added that Somalia’s next election must be "credible, clear, and trusted by all sides.”





Analysts speaking to Diplomat News Network said Thursday’s talks represent a cautious step toward easing political tensions, though substantial differences remain over constitutional amendments, term limits, and the shape of the upcoming electoral process. Additional discussions are expected in the coming days.