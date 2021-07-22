English Somali
Former Banadir Police Commissioner Sadak Omar leads a fierce war against Al-Shabaab

Thursday July 22, 2021 - 01:31:10
Local News
Staff Reporter
Field commander Sadaq John appears in the center of the photo, accompanied by the Minister of Internal Security of Galmudug State, Ahmed Fiqi, and the commander of the ground forces of the National Army, Mohamed Bihi.
Field commander Sadaq John appears in the center of the photo, accompanied by the Minister of Internal Security of Galmudug State, Ahmed Fiqi, and the commander of the ground forces of the National Army, Mohamed Bihi.
Dhusamareb (Diplomat.so) - The Minister of Internal Security of Galmudug State of Somalia, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, confirmed that the joint forces of the Somali National Army and the Galmudug Dervish forces achieved great victories, and the terrorist militias inflicted losses in equipment and lives on all fronts of fighting in Mudug region.
On his Facebook account, the minister posted a picture of him with the commander of the ground forces of the Somali National Army, Gen. Mohamed Tahlil Bihi, and the field commander of the joint forces, Brig. Gen. Sadak Omar Mohamed, known as General Sadaq John, who was formerly the Banadir Regional Police Commissioner, declaring that the war against Al-Shabaab continues in a coordinated manner with all the concerned authorities to clear it from central Somalia.

Ahmed Fiqi said that "victories continued on many fronts in the Mudug region, in light of the support of the political and military leadership and the popular support of the tribesmen, which emerged through the influx to the combat fronts and the conduct of food convoys, in which all the people of the Galmudug state participated in their various cities, which confirms Unity of purpose and common destiny.

