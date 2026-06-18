Trump Faces Bipartisan Criticism Over Iran Agreement

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - The Donald Trump administration on Thursday, June 18, defended a memorandum of understanding signed with Iran aimed at reducing tensions in the Middle East, as political backlash intensified in Washington from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers over its scope, implications, and potential concessions to Tehran.

President Donald Trump, writing on Truth Social, said: "These fools who think I was not tough enough on Iran, while stock markets hit record highs and oil prices fall, are jealous, bad people, or idiots.”





Bipartisan reactions in Congress sharpened as lawmakers questioned the agreement’s structure, with both parties raising concerns over transparency, enforcement mechanisms, and the absence of publicly released full text, while hearings were expected to follow in coming days. Lawmakers were seen discussing the issue in Capitol Hill corridors, with aides noting increased requests for classified briefings on the scope of sanctions relief and verification procedures.





Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said: "The funds flowing to Iran under this arrangement could be used to support activities that threaten U.S. interests and allies,” warning of security risks.





Donald Trump Jr. rejected criticism from Senator Cruz, saying: "He is outright lying about the agreement; the United States is not providing direct funds to Iran.”





The memorandum follows months of heightened U.S.-Iran tensions, including disputes over nuclear enrichment levels, sanctions enforcement, and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.





Officials have yet to publish the full framework, prompting scrutiny from lawmakers and analysts seeking clarity on verification mechanisms, sequencing of sanctions relief, and enforcement guarantees across regional security commitments, including concerns from regional actors monitoring maritime security and potential disruptions to global energy routes.





Analysts say the divide in Washington reflects competing strategies toward Iran, between diplomatic engagement and sustained pressure, with uncertainty over implementation potentially complicating allied coordination and regional stability expectations. Some observers argue the lack of publicly detailed enforcement architecture could weaken deterrence credibility, while others suggest it may preserve negotiating flexibility in subsequent phases of the agreement and broader regional diplomatic recalibration remains uncertain.





Lawmakers are expected to seek additional briefings in coming sessions as review of the agreement continues across committees overseeing foreign policy and national security, with staff preparing further questions on implementation timelines and verification standards, while congressional leaders anticipate classified consultations with national security officials.