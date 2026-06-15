HSF Concludes Life-Changing Pediatric Surgery Campaign for Somali Children

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Hormuud Salaam Foundation (HSF) has successfully concluded the first phase of a specialized pediatric surgery campaign that provided life-changing medical care to Somali children suffering from urological disorders, congenital abnormalities of the reproductive system, and other complex developmental conditions.

The week-long initiative was held at Siman Hospital in Mogadishu from June 7 to June 13, 2026. Sponsored by Hormuud Salaam Foundation, the campaign sought to bring advanced pediatric surgical services closer to Somali families who often face significant financial and logistical barriers to accessing specialized treatment. All services provided under the program were offered free of charge to eligible patients.





The campaign was launched in response to the growing need for specialized pediatric surgical services in Somalia, particularly in pediatric urology and genital surgery. Due to limited local capacity, many families are forced to seek treatment abroad, incurring substantial costs for travel, accommodation, medical examinations, surgery, and follow-up care.













To support the initiative, Hormuud Salaam Foundation, in collaboration with Ms. Edna Moalim Abdirahman, a Somali humanitarian based in Milan, Italy, facilitated the arrival of three distinguished Italian specialists from the Pediatric Surgery Department of Niguarda Hospital in Milan.





The visiting medical team included Dr. Francesco Macchini, Head of the Pediatric Surgery Department; Dr. Stefano Mazzoleni, Pediatric Surgeon; and Dr. Sergio Cereghini, Anesthesiologist and Pediatric Intensive Care Specialist.





During the campaign, specialist surgeons and healthcare professionals conducted comprehensive medical evaluations for 100 children. Of these, 30 had undergone prior assessments, while 70 were newly examined during this phase of the program. Following the evaluations, 15 children underwent specialized surgical procedures performed over four days.





Several of the surgeries were exceptionally complex, requiring prolonged operating times, advanced surgical expertise, and meticulous multidisciplinary coordination. Beyond treating serious medical conditions, these interventions restored hope, dignity, and the promise of a healthier future for children and families who might otherwise have been unable to access such care.





Speaking on the successful completion of the campaign, Abdullahi Nur Osman, the CEO of Hormuud Salaam Foundation, described the initiative as a major milestone in expanding access to specialized healthcare in Somalia.





"Today marks the successful completion of the first phase of a specialized surgical campaign dedicated to children suffering from urological disorders, congenital abnormalities of the reproductive system, and other complex developmental conditions,” said Abdullahi Nur Osman.





"We evaluated 100 children and successfully performed specialized surgeries on 15 children over the final four days of the program. Several of these procedures were exceptionally complex, requiring prolonged operating times, advanced surgical expertise, and meticulous multidisciplinary care. Beyond their clinical significance, these operations have restored hope, dignity, and the promise of a healthier future for the children and families they serve.”





Mr. Osman emphasized that the initiative was designed to reduce the burden on vulnerable families and make specialized healthcare more accessible within Somalia.





"Many Somali families face significant barriers in accessing highly specialized medical care. This initiative is intended to bring those services closer to patients and reduce the financial burden that often accompanies treatment abroad.”





Families traveled from different regions of Somalia to Siman Hospital for consultations, assessments, and treatment. Registration for the surgeries began several days before the arrival of the Italian medical team, allowing families to secure appointments for their children. Throughout the campaign, hospital staff coordinated patient intake, screenings, evaluations, and surgical preparations.





A representative from Siman Hospital noted that the collaboration delivered immediate benefits for patients while also creating opportunities for professional exchange between Somali healthcare workers and international specialists.





"These partnerships help expand access to care while supporting the development of specialized medical expertise within Somalia,” the representative said.













Hormuud Salaam Foundation expressed its deep appreciation to the Italian medical team for their professionalism, dedication, and humanitarian spirit, as well as to Siman Hospital and all healthcare workers who contributed to the success of the campaign.





The successful completion of this first phase represents an important milestone for Hormuud Salaam Foundation, Siman Hospital, and the families whose children received care. By sponsoring the initiative and supporting international medical collaboration, HSF has helped deliver life-changing treatment to vulnerable children and demonstrated the vital role charitable organizations can play in expanding access to specialized healthcare in Somalia.





The campaign stands as a powerful reminder that with the right partnerships, expertise, and commitment, children facing complex medical conditions can receive the care they need close to home.





About Hormuud Salaam Foundation





Hormuud Salaam Foundation (HSF) is the charitable arm of Hormuud Telecom dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable communities across Somalia through investments in healthcare, education, humanitarian assistance, and social development initiatives. Through strategic partnerships and community-driven programs, HSF works to expand access to essential services and create lasting positive impact across the country.