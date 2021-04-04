English Somali
Somali army thwarts two militant attacks in Barire and Awdhegle

Sunday April 04, 2021 - 10:48:26
The Insider
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Somali National Army repulsed, on Saturday morning, a surprise attack by Al-Shabaab, affiliated with Al-Qaeda, on two military bases in the towns of Barire and Awdhegle in Lower Shabelle region, southwestern Somalia.
A military source said that Al-Shabaab militia launched an attack that began with a car bomb detonated by a suicide bomber at the gate of an army base in the town of Barire in Lower Shabelle region, southwestern Somalia.

The source added that the army inflicted heavy losses on Al-Shabaab militia, as it managed to kill 76 fighters who tried to approach the military base.

This, and saw another base for the Somali army in the town of Awdhegle near to Barire, a similar attack at the same time, and the Somali armed forces failed it.

