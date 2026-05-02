Kenya: Kitui, Garissa officials push peace after 8 deaths

Garissa (Diplomat.so) - Garissa County Commissioner Mohamed Mwabduzo has reiterated calls for the structured registration of camel herders amid escalating violence along the Garissa–Kitui border, following deadly incidents in Tseikuru in April 2026.

Rising Violence Across the Garissa–Kitui Frontier





Security tensions have intensified along the Garissa–Kitui and Mwingi corridor following a series of deadly incidents, including the killing of a taxi driver in Garissa and a separate bandit attack in Tseikuru, Mwingi, that left eight people dead.





Authorities say the violence has disrupted transport routes linking the two counties, with reports of blocked roads, stoned buses, and sporadic clashes between herders and farming communities.





Kitui County Commissioner Erastus Mbui, providing an operational update on the situation, said security agencies were tracing the origins of the attacks. "We are coordinating intelligence across county borders to ensure perpetrators do not exploit jurisdictional gaps.”





Political Accusations





The unrest has triggered a wave of political exchanges, with leaders trading accusations over responsibility for escalating tensions.





Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua alleged political manipulation behind the conflict, stating: "In North Eastern, Aden Duale has orchestrated chaos to incite conflict between the Somali and Kamba communities, so that the Kamba are driven out of Garissa and therefore do not undermine the UDA governor.” The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, led by President William Ruto, is Kenya’s ruling party.





Cabinet Secretary for Health Aden Barre Duale rejected the claims, describing them as divisive and harmful to national cohesion. "References linking Mandera, Garissa and Wajir to Al-Shabaab and claims about chiefs cutting deals with criminals are insulting to North Eastern communities,” he said, adding that such remarks undermine unity efforts.





Garissa County Commissioner Mohamed Mwabudzo also emphasized local administrative measures, stating: "Muhalifu Hana Ndugu, Hana Jirani, Hana Baba Hana Mama,” underscoring a zero-tolerance approach to criminal activity.





Kitui Governor Julius Malombe, meanwhile, called for accountability in land-use practices linked to pastoral movement. "We want to know the real owners of the camels, those who have leased their land to the herders, and the employees who are the ground herding,” he said.





Peace Efforts





Efforts to stabilize the region have included joint peace meetings between leaders from Garissa and Kitui counties.





During a 30 April meeting in Nguni, leaders including Garissa Governor Nathif Jama and Kitui Governor Julius Malombe agreed on measures to halt hostilities, improve security coordination, and regulate livestock movement. The meeting also resolved to support affected families and restore transport operations along the Mwingi–Garissa route.





Umulkheir Harun Mohamed, a Kenyan Member of Parliament, urged restraint and reconciliation. "We have coexisted peacefully for many years. Let us not allow the actions of a few rogue individuals to destroy decades of brotherhood,” she said, extending condolences to families of victims, including a 14-year-old boy killed in the violence.





Security officials confirmed plans to register camel herders operating across county boundaries as part of broader conflict mitigation strategies. Diplomat News Network understands that local administrators view the registration drive as central to preventing repeated incursions.





Community Impact and Eyewitness Accounts





Residents on both sides of the border have reported significant disruptions to daily life, including fear, displacement, and economic losses.





A trader in Mwingi described the scene during recent unrest: "We witnessed shops belonging to Somali traders being looted, buses being stoned, and roads being blocked. It is deeply troubling and does not reflect who we are as a people.”





Somali pastoralist communities in Garissa have also raised concerns over retaliatory attacks and loss of livestock, calling for compensation and improved protection.





Transport operators along the Garissa–Nairobi highway reported reduced traffic due to security fears, with several companies temporarily suspending services.





Background to the Conflict





The Garissa–Kitui corridor has long experienced periodic clashes linked to grazing rights, water access, and livestock movement across semi-arid lands. Past incidents have resulted in fatalities on both sides, often escalating during dry seasons when competition for resources intensifies.





Senator Enoch Wambua has previously raised concerns in the Kenyan Senate over repeated bandit attacks in Kitui, including the killings of civilians in Tseikuru and Nguni wards. He warned that perceptions of ethnic conflict risk deepening divisions.





Security analysts note that gaps in cross-county coordination and delayed response mechanisms have contributed to recurring cycles of retaliation.





Security and Political Stability Implications





The latest escalation underscores the fragility of inter-community relations in Kenya’s regions, where local disputes can quickly acquire national political dimensions.





The exchange of accusations among senior political figures has further complicated peace messaging, potentially undermining trust in formal mediation efforts.





At the administrative level, proposed herder registration and coordinated security frameworks may improve monitoring of movement patterns, though implementation challenges remain significant given the scale of informal livestock networks.





The violence also highlights broader governance concerns, including resource allocation, rural security coverage, and the capacity of local institutions to respond to fast-evolving conflicts.





Outlook for Stability in the Region





Authorities continue to call for restraint as security operations intensify across affected areas. County and national officials have signaled that joint enforcement actions will be prioritized to prevent further escalation.





Peace initiatives have been launched in the region, but authorities and stakeholders say sustained stability will hinge on improved coordination between county administrations, national security agencies, and community leaders. They note that such collaboration is necessary to address both immediate security concerns and the underlying resource-related tensions contributing to the conflict.