Brazil Signals Retaliation After US Expels Attaché

Hannover (Diplomat.so) - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Tuesday, April 22, 2026, in Hannover that Brazil could retaliate after the United States expelled a Brazilian federal police attaché.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signaled potential diplomatic retaliation during a press briefing in Germany, responding to Washington’s decision to expel a Brazilian official linked to a recent law enforcement case involving a former Brazilian lawmaker.





Speaking to reporters during an official visit, Lula said the Brazilian government was still assessing the circumstances behind the expulsion but warned that any confirmed "abuse of authority” by U.S. agencies would prompt reciprocal action. "We cannot accept this interference and abuse of power that some Americans want to exert over Brazil,” Lula stated, addressing journalists gathered at the Hannover venue.





Diplomatic Dispute Escalates





The dispute follows a U.S. government announcement on Monday that it would expel a Brazilian official allegedly involved in actions tied to the detention of Alexandre Ramagem, a former Brazilian federal lawmaker and intelligence figure. The U.S. Embassy in Brasília later confirmed that the official in question was Marcelo Ivo de Carvalho, who served as a federal police attaché in Miami and liaison to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).





According to U.S. authorities, the expulsion was based on allegations that the Brazilian official attempted to influence immigration enforcement procedures in a manner deemed inappropriate. The State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs stated publicly that the action was taken to prevent what it described as efforts to manipulate the U.S. immigration system.





A U.S. embassy spokesperson in Brasília did not provide immediate additional comment when contacted, citing the sensitivity of ongoing diplomatic communications.





Case of Alexandre Ramagem





The case at the center of the dispute involves Alexandre Ramagem, a former intelligence chief and political ally of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. Ramagem had fled Brazil in September after being convicted by Brazil’s Supreme Court for his role in an alleged plot to overturn the 2022 election results.





U.S. immigration authorities detained Ramagem on April 13 in Miami. He was released after two days in custody, according to officials familiar with the case.





A Brazilian federal law enforcement officer, speaking to Diplomat News Network on condition of attribution due to the sensitivity of the matter, said coordination between Brazilian and U.S. authorities had been ongoing prior to the detention. "There was an expectation of cooperation under established legal frameworks, but the sequence of decisions created confusion among operational teams,” the officer said.





Political and Diplomatic Context





The episode unfolds against a backdrop of strained relations between Lula’s administration and U.S. leadership under President Donald Trump. Tensions have been amplified by differing interpretations of Brazil’s internal judicial proceedings involving Bolsonaro and his allies.





In 2025, Trump publicly criticized Brazil’s Supreme Court rulings against Bolsonaro and associates, referring to the legal process as politically motivated. Brazilian authorities have consistently rejected such characterizations, maintaining that the judiciary operates independently under constitutional law.





Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of the former president, publicly thanked U.S. authorities for their handling of Ramagem’s case, describing the former intelligence chief as a "national figure” deserving support. His remarks added a domestic political dimension to the diplomatic dispute.





Strategic Implications





The current standoff carries implications for bilateral law enforcement cooperation, particularly in areas such as transnational crime, immigration enforcement, and intelligence sharing. Brazil and the United States have historically maintained collaborative frameworks through joint task forces and liaison officers.





Analysts suggest that retaliatory expulsions could disrupt these mechanisms, at least temporarily. "Any reciprocal action risks creating operational gaps,” said Keller. "These roles are not symbolic; they facilitate real-time coordination.”





At the same time, Brazil’s response may be calibrated to avoid long-term damage to broader economic and diplomatic ties. The United States remains one of Brazil’s largest trading partners, and both countries engage extensively in multilateral forums.





Outlook

Brazilian officials have not announced a final decision regarding potential countermeasures. Lula indicated that any response would depend on further clarification of the circumstances surrounding the expulsion.





Diplomatic channels between Brasília and Washington remain active, according to officials familiar with the matter. Observers expect behind-the-scenes negotiations to continue in the coming days as both governments seek to manage the fallout.





The situation underscores the fragility of bilateral relations when legal, political, and diplomatic issues intersect, particularly in cases involving high-profile figures and cross-border enforcement actions.