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Trump Defends Iran Ship Seizures, Cites 'Pirate' Tactics

by: Amin Guled | Saturday, 2 May 2026 21:56 EAT
World News
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U.S. President Donald Trump.
U.S. President Donald Trump.
Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday, May 1, that United States naval forces had seized an oil-carrying vessel and its cargo during maritime operations targeting Iranian-linked shipping in the Middle East. He made the remarks amid escalating naval enforcement actions against vessels alleged to be evading sanctions linked to Tehran.
Speaking from remarks broadcast in Washington, Trump said: "We took the ship and the oil... It's very profitable. We're like pirates... kind of, but we're not joking.” The comments came as the administration expands maritime interceptions of Iranian-linked tankers operating in Asian waters after leaving sanctioned ports.

"The United States Navy has been directed to enforce international sanctions through maritime interdictions targeting illicit oil shipments,” a Pentagon spokesperson said, speaking on condition of attribution to Diplomat News Network. The official added that recent operations have included vessel boarding procedures and cargo inspections coordinated with allied maritime forces in the region.

Iranian maritime officials rejected the seizures, describing them as unlawful interference with commercial shipping. "These actions represent a violation of international navigation norms and constitute economic aggression,” said an official from Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization in a statement released in Tehran. A regional tanker crew member, speaking anonymously while docked in the Gulf, said shipping delays had increased sharply. "We wait for clearance for days now. Every voyage feels uncertain,” the sailor said.

The developments come amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has tightened control over transit routes since the escalation of hostilities in late February. Since February 28, US and Israeli strikes on Iranian territory have been followed by retaliatory attacks attributed to Iranian forces against Israeli and Gulf-linked positions, according to regional security reports.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass, has experienced repeated disruptions, contributing to volatility in energy markets and increased insurance costs for shipping companies. Analysts say sustained disruptions could further strain global supply chains already affected by regional instability.

Energy analyst Reem Salem told Diplomat News Network that the rhetoric surrounding naval seizures risks intensifying maritime confrontation. "When enforcement is framed in militarized or symbolic language, it increases the perception of escalation and uncertainty among commercial operators,” she said. The situation underscores widening geopolitical friction between Washington and Tehran, with shipping routes becoming a central pressure point in the broader conflict dynamics.

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