Iran Executes Two Men Accused of Spying for Israel

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Iran's judiciary announced Saturday, May 2, that authorities executed two men in Tehran accused of cooperating with Israel's Mossad intelligence service during the recent regional conflict.

The semi-official Fars News Agency reported that the two individuals had been convicted of gathering intelligence on sensitive Iranian sites, including the Natanz nuclear facility, and passing the information to Israeli operatives. Officials said the executions were carried out following what they described as completed judicial procedures under national security laws.





A spokesperson for Iran’s judiciary, Hassan Karimi, said in a televised statement that "the defendants were found guilty of espionage activities that directly threatened national security,” adding that "the sentences were implemented after confirmation by the Supreme Court.” He did not provide further details on the identities of the executed men or the evidence presented in court.





The executions follow a similar case last week in which Iranian authorities put to death a man accused of links to Mossad and involvement in anti-government protests earlier this year. Human rights organizations have raised concerns over what they describe as a pattern of expedited trials in national security cases.





"Iran continues to conduct closed-door proceedings where defendants have limited access to legal representation,” said Mahasti Bahram, a Tehran-based legal analyst speaking. "This raises serious questions about due process and transparency.”





According to figures released by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights earlier this week, at least 21 people have been executed and more than 4,000 detained in Iran on political or security-related charges since the start of the recent Middle East conflict. Iranian authorities maintain that such measures are necessary to counter foreign intelligence operations and internal unrest.





The surge in executions comes amid heightened regional tensions and increased scrutiny of Iran’s domestic security policies. Analysts say the government appears intent on signaling deterrence against espionage and dissent, particularly as geopolitical rivalries intensify.





The developments underscore ongoing friction between state security priorities and international human rights concerns, with potential implications for Iran’s diplomatic relations and internal stability.