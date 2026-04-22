Trump Revives 'Nuclear Dust' Term in Iran Remarks

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - President Donald Trump described Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles as "nuclear dust" in a Truth Social post on Wednesday, following U.S. strike assessments from Washington, amid ongoing nuclear policy discussions.

Trump referenced the June 2025 U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which Washington had previously named "Operation Midnight Hammer,” and claimed the operation had caused extensive damage to targeted sites.





"It was a complete and total obliteration of Iran’s nuclear dust sites,” he wrote, adding in the same post that "retrieving it will be a long and difficult process.”





The terminology used in Trump’s remarks diverges from standard nuclear technical language, where enriched uranium is classified by isotopic concentration rather than descriptive labels. His repeated use of simplified framing has become a notable feature of his public communication on nuclear policy and security issues.





A former U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of attribution, said the phrasing risked confusing public understanding of nuclear materials.





"It blurs the distinction between radioactive contamination and fissile stockpiles,” the official told Diplomat News Network, adding that such terminology "complicates technical discussions about enrichment levels and monitoring.”





A Tehran-based nuclear policy researcher offered a similar assessment, saying the framing reflects political communication rather than scientific classification.





"Enriched uranium is measured in precise enrichment percentages, not symbolic descriptions like dust,” the researcher said, noting that materials in the 20 percent to 60 percent enrichment range can be further processed toward weapons-grade levels approaching 90 percent.





Nuclear experts emphasize that "nuclear dust” is not a recognized scientific term. In technical assessments, enriched uranium is treated as a controlled material with defined chemical and isotopic properties, while radioactive dust typically refers to environmental contamination following nuclear incidents.





Analysts suggest Trump’s language is intended to reinforce a perception of persistent and diffuse nuclear risk, particularly when referencing facilities such as Iran’s Isfahan complex.





His past statements have drawn parallels between potential nuclear incidents and historical disasters, including Chernobyl, though experts caution against direct comparisons due to differing reactor and material conditions.





Policy observers note that any movement, storage, or verification of enriched uranium stockpiles requires tightly controlled containment systems and international oversight. The International Atomic Energy Agency has previously stressed that handling such materials involves complex logistical and safety protocols designed to prevent diversion or environmental exposure.