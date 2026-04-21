Carney Warns U.S. Trade Shift Threatens Canada Economy

Ottawa (Diplomat.so) - Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada said in a video address released Sunday, April 19, that Canada's economic dependence on the United States has become a strategic vulnerability requiring urgent adjustment.

Carney, speaking in a 10-minute nationally broadcast message, outlined efforts by his government to diversify trade partnerships and attract new foreign investment amid shifting global economic conditions. He stated that Canada must recalibrate its external economic relationships as the international environment becomes "more dangerous and divided.”





"The United States has changed its approach to trade in a fundamental way,” Carney said, referring to tariff increases introduced under Donald Trump. "Many of our previous strengths, rooted in close ties with America, have become weaknesses. Weaknesses we must correct.”





Government officials indicated that recent U.S. tariff measures have directly affected Canada’s automotive and steel sectors, key pillars of its export-driven economy. At an auto parts facility outside Windsor, Ontario, workers described reduced shifts and heightened uncertainty. "We’ve seen orders slow down over the past months,” said Daniel Foster, a line supervisor. "People are worried about job stability if this continues.”





A senior official from Canada’s Ministry of Finance, speaking to Diplomat News Network, confirmed that investor hesitation has increased due to trade unpredictability. "There is a measurable slowdown in cross-border investment flows, particularly in manufacturing,” the official said.





Carney also addressed public reaction to remarks by Trump suggesting Canada could become the "51st state,” comments that have drawn criticism from Canadian political leaders across party lines.





"Such statements have understandably generated concern among Canadians about sovereignty and respect in bilateral relations,” said Elise Tremblay, a political analyst based in Montreal.





In response to the evolving situation, Carney pledged regular updates to the public on diversification efforts, including expanding trade agreements beyond North America. His administration is reportedly prioritizing negotiations with European and Indo-Pacific partners to reduce reliance on U.S. markets, which currently account for roughly 75 percent of Canadian exports.





Carney’s remarks reflect a broader reassessment of global economic alignments, a theme he has previously emphasized during his tenure as governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. Analysts note that the shift signals a significant recalibration of Canada’s economic strategy at a time of rising protectionism.





The White House did not issue an immediate response on Sunday. However, Trump earlier criticized Carney’s position, stating, "Canada lives off the United States,” in remarks that further underscore tensions.





The developments highlight growing strains in one of the world’s largest bilateral trading relationships, with implications for supply chains, labor markets, and diplomatic engagement across North America.