Mossad Chief Reveals Agent Died in Italy Mission

Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) - David Barnea, Director of Mossad, said Tuesday, April 21, that an agency operative died abroad in 2023 while preparing for covert operations linked to Israel's strategic activities targeting Iran.

Barnea disclosed that the agent, identified only by the initial "M,” died in a boating accident on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy. The incident involved a capsized vessel and resulted in four fatalities among 19 people on board, according to details previously reported by Israel’s public broadcaster.





Israeli authorities had confirmed days after the accident that one of the victims was affiliated with Mossad but withheld operational details. Speaking at a memorial, Barnea said the operative played a "central role” in preparations for missions tied to Israel’s broader campaign against Iran.





"The contributions of ‘M’ formed a foundational part of the operational infrastructure behind key missions,” Barnea said, referring to operations identified as "Like a Lion’s People” and "Roar of the Lion.” He added that these missions had a measurable impact on Israel’s operational capabilities and strategic objectives.





An official familiar with the unit, speaking to Diplomat News Network on condition of attribution, said the agent’s work "involved highly sensitive coordination and technological innovation,” noting that "even close colleagues were not fully aware of the scope of his assignments.”





Italian media reports previously suggested the boating trip may have involved a meeting between Israeli and Italian intelligence personnel. Two Italian intelligence officers were also among those killed, though neither Israeli nor Italian authorities have formally confirmed the nature of the gathering.





At the memorial, Barnea described the operative as "a man of strong values and a true friend,” noting his personal interest in maritime activities, including advanced boating training. "He died during an activity he loved,” Barnea said, emphasizing the loss to Israel’s security establishment.





According to Israel’s public broadcaster, the funeral was conducted under strict security protocols. Senior Mossad officials reportedly wore face coverings, and attendees were instructed to turn off mobile phones, reflecting the sensitivity surrounding the operative’s identity and work.





The disclosure highlights the continued secrecy surrounding Israel’s intelligence operations and underscores the risks faced by operatives engaged in covert international missions.