Trump Orders Ship Escort Mission in Hormuz Strait

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, May 3, that the United States will launch a maritime operation to escort stranded commercial vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz amid rising regional tensions.

Trump said in a public statement posted on his Truth Social platform that the operation, named "Freedom Project,” would begin Monday morning Middle East time and aims to assist ships from neutral countries caught in restricted waterways. He stated that multiple governments had requested U.S. assistance to safely guide vessels that are not directly involved in ongoing regional conflicts.





"Countries from across the world have asked the United States to help free their ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said, adding that the vessels belong to "neutral, innocent nations” affected by circumstances beyond their control. He emphasized that U.S. forces would ensure safe passage so ships could "continue their operations freely and efficiently.”





A senior U.S. defense official, speaking to Diplomat News Network on condition of attribution, confirmed that naval assets had been repositioned in the Gulf region ahead of the operation. "The focus is strictly humanitarian and navigational safety,” the official said, noting that coordination with international maritime authorities is ongoing.





On the ground, maritime traffic data indicated a slowdown in vessel movement across key shipping lanes in recent days, with several tankers reportedly idling near the entrance of the strait. Crew members aboard one commercial vessel, contacted via satellite phone, described dwindling food supplies and mounting uncertainty. "We have been waiting for days without clear direction,” said a crew supervisor, who declined to be named due to company policy.





Trump described the mission as a humanitarian effort, stating that many ships are facing shortages of food and essential supplies needed to maintain safe living conditions for their crews. He added that discussions between U.S. representatives and Iranian officials are ongoing and may lead to positive outcomes for all parties.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints, handling roughly a fifth of global oil shipments. Maritime security in this corridor has been repeatedly threatened during periods of geopolitical tension involving Iran and Western powers.





Regional analysts say the operation reflects an attempt to contain risks without direct escalation. "Ensuring the flow of maritime trade is a shared international priority,” said Jouhayna Antoine, a maritime security analyst based in Beirut.





Trump concluded his statement with a warning, saying any interference with the operation would be met with a "firm response,” underscoring the sensitive nature of the mission and its broader geopolitical implications.



