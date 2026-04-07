Trump Alleges Weapons to Iran Protesters Diverted

Tehran (Diplomat.so) – United States President Donald Trump said on Monday, that his administration sent weapons intended for Iranian protesters, but claimed they did not reach them and were instead withheld by intermediaries.

Donald Trump made the remarks during Easter celebrations at the White House, stating that "a lot of weapons” had been dispatched to support demonstrators in Iran but were not delivered as planned. He added that individuals entrusted with transferring the weapons retained them, expressing frustration and warning of consequences for those involved.





"Those we sent them to kept them for themselves,” Trump said, referring to intermediaries he did not name during the public remarks. "I am very angry with a certain group of people, and they will pay a heavy price.”





The comments followed statements made a day earlier in a phone interview with Fox News, where Trump alleged that Kurdish groups in the region had held onto weapons that were meant to be transferred to Iranian protesters. In that interview, he said the United States had attempted to channel support to demonstrators through Kurdish intermediaries operating near Iran.





A senior U.S. administration official, speaking to Diplomat News Network on condition of attribution, said the claims reflected "frustration within certain policy circles” but declined to confirm operational details. "There are longstanding sensitivities around regional partners and non-state actors,” the official said, noting that such allegations, if substantiated, could complicate diplomatic relations.





In Tehran, a political analyst and lecturer at a local university, Reza Mahmoudi, said the claims would likely be viewed by Iranian authorities as evidence of foreign interference. "This reinforces the government’s narrative that protests are externally supported,” he told Diplomat News Network, adding that such rhetoric could influence domestic security responses.





Protests in Iran began in late December over rising living costs and economic pressures, before expanding into broader anti-government demonstrations across multiple cities. The unrest drew international attention, with Washington voicing support for protesters. In January, Trump publicly stated that "help is on the way,” though details of any assistance remained unclear at the time.





On the ground during earlier demonstrations, witnesses described fluctuating crowd sizes, with security forces maintaining a visible presence in central areas. "There were dozens of people chanting near the square, but also many officers watching closely,” said an Iranian shopkeeper who requested anonymity due to safety concerns.





The allegations come amid complex regional dynamics involving Kurdish groups, which operate across several countries and have varying relationships with the United States. Analysts note that any breakdown in coordination could have broader implications for U.S. engagement strategies in the region.





The situation underscores ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran, as well as the challenges of indirect involvement in internal protests abroad.