China Investigates Ex-Xinjiang Leader Ma Xingrui

Beijing (Diplomat.so) – The Communist Party of China (CPC) announced on Friday, that Ma Xingrui, former Party Secretary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and member of the Politburo, is under investigation for suspected serious violations of party discipline and state law.

Ma, who also served as Director of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission and Deputy Party Secretary of Guangdong Province, led Xinjiang from 2021 until July 2025, a period marked by heightened international scrutiny over human rights conditions affecting the region’s predominantly Muslim population, including Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking minorities. He was replaced by Chen Xiaojian as Party Secretary in July 2025, amid ongoing global concern over Xinjiang’s security and re-education policies.





Observers note that Ma has been absent from public events since the Fourth Plenary Session of the CPC Central Committee in late October 2025. State media coverage of the recent National People’s Congress and other high-profile gatherings did not include him.





Ma’s political career combined technocratic expertise with senior provincial and national leadership, including earlier roles in China’s aerospace sector. Analysts say his investigation demonstrates that even senior officials with strong administrative credentials are subject to the party’s anti-corruption and disciplinary framework.





During Ma’s tenure, Xinjiang remained a focal point for international human rights concerns. Reports from rights organizations have highlighted mass surveillance, detention of Muslim minorities, and restrictions on religious and cultural practices.





The CCDI investigation targets party discipline and legal compliance, but Ma Xingrui’s period as Xinjiang Party Secretary coincided with policies that drew international scrutiny, including limits on religious practices and management of detention facilities. Experts and local observers say leadership changes in the region can directly affect policy enforcement and the living conditions of Muslim communities.





The CPC’s anti-corruption campaign, ongoing since 2012, has intensified in recent years. Earlier this year, Politburo member Zhang Youxia faced investigation, and last year General He Weidong was expelled from the party. These moves have gradually reduced the Politburo’s active membership, signaling tighter internal control and oversight.





Analysts suggest Ma’s investigation may signal a broader effort to demonstrate accountability in high-level regional governance, while maintaining a narrative of party discipline. Observers will be watching closely to see whether the investigation prompts policy adjustments affecting Xinjiang’s Muslim communities and regional administration.





The CCDI has not released specific details regarding the allegations against Ma, leaving the timing and scope of potential proceedings uncertain.