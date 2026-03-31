Israel Expands Strikes on Tehran Weapons Sites

Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) - The Israeli Defense Forces said Tuesday, that it conducted a new wave of airstrikes targeting Iranian weapons production facilities in Tehran, escalating ongoing military operations.

In an official statement, the Israeli military said its air force "completed an additional series of strikes as part of deepening operations against industries linked to the production of combat equipment affiliated with the Iranian regime.”





The statement outlined several high-value targets, including a facility used for casting and filling explosive warheads for ballistic missiles allegedly intended for use against Israel.





According to the statement, additional strikes hit a research and development complex associated with advanced weapons components, as well as a site dedicated to manufacturing ballistic missile parts.





The military also reported targeting a separate installation involved in the development and production of anti-tank missiles, short-range surface-to-air systems, and other weaponry.





The Israeli military added that it continued parallel operations against what it described as "fire systems” in Tehran, including missile launch sites and anti-aircraft launch platforms. No immediate independent confirmation of the extent of damage or casualties was available.





Earlier on Monday, March 30, the Israeli military announced it had also targeted infrastructure within Imam Hussein University, described as the primary military academic institution of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.





The statement said the site functioned as a central military infrastructure hub and an emergency reserve asset for Iranian defense systems.





The military identified Mohammad Reza Hosseini Shahnegari, a senior Revolutionary Guard officer with a rank equivalent to brigadier general, as overseeing the university’s operations, including officer training and force development. It said the site had been struck multiple times during recent operations to degrade Iran’s weapons development capabilities.





Residents in parts of northern Tehran reported hearing multiple explosions overnight, with some describing visible plumes of smoke rising above industrial zones. "We heard at least three loud blasts within minutes,” said a local shopkeeper, who spoke to Diplomat News Network on condition of attribution due to security concerns. "The sky lit up briefly, and then sirens followed.”





Iranian authorities have not released detailed assessments of the strikes, though state-affiliated media acknowledged "hostile aerial activity” without specifying locations or damage.





The escalation comes amid heightened regional tensions and follows a pattern of Israeli strikes aimed at disrupting Iran’s military infrastructure and weapons development networks. Analysts say the focus on production facilities signals a strategic shift toward limiting long-term capabilities rather than immediate battlefield assets.





Security analyst Hossein Khatibi told Diplomat News Network that targeting research and manufacturing hubs "indicates an effort to slow Iran’s technological and operational momentum, particularly in missile development.”





The developments underscore the risk of broader regional escalation, as both sides continue to signal readiness while avoiding direct large-scale confrontation.