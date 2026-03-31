U.S. Weighs Military Options Against Iran

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - The United States Department of War expanded its military presence in the Middle East on Monday, as officials outlined four potential operational scenarios targeting Iran amid ongoing regional tensions.

Thousands of U.S. troops from the 82nd Airborne Division arrived in the region over the weekend, alongside approximately 2,500 Marines and hundreds of special operations personnel. The reinforcements include the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, carrying the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and USS Boxer, which is en route with additional Marine forces and support vessels. Both ships are equipped with F-35 fighter jets, transport aircraft, and attack helicopters.





A Pentagon official, speaking during a briefing, said the deployments are intended to "strengthen readiness and provide commanders with a full range of response options,” adding that no final decision has been made regarding direct engagement.





Military Scenarios Under Review





U.S. defense planners are assessing four primary options: seizing Kharg Island, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, securing Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, or conducting expanded strikes on energy infrastructure.





Kharg Island, located roughly 25 kilometers off Iran’s coast, handles close to 90 percent of the country’s oil exports. Military analysts say control of the island could disrupt Iran’s revenue streams, though it would expose U.S. forces to sustained counterattacks from mainland defenses.





Another option involves restoring navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, where Iranian forces have threatened shipping using drones, anti-ship missiles, and naval mines. U.S. naval planners acknowledge that securing the waterway would require sustained operations along Iran’s extensive and rugged coastline.





High-Risk Uranium Operation





A separate scenario involves locating and removing Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium. Estimates indicate Iran possesses between 440 and 460 kilograms enriched to 60 percent, stored in fortified underground facilities in Natanz and Isfahan.





Experts caution that such an operation would be highly complex. "Extracting nuclear material from hardened sites in an active conflict zone carries serious technical and safety risks,” said Thomas Matthew, a nuclear security specialist. "Any miscalculation could lead to radioactive exposure or escalation.”





Presidential Position and Timeline





President Donald Trump said in public remarks that Washington is engaged in "serious discussions” with Iranian representatives while keeping military options available. He warned that failure to reach an agreement, particularly regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, could lead to strikes targeting energy facilities and strategic infrastructure.





White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the administration is working within a defined timeframe, noting that the president aims to conclude operations within weeks. She added that U.S. forces would operate in accordance with international law.





Activity on the Ground





Observers in Gulf ports reported increased U.S. naval movement, including amphibious ships conducting maneuvers and helicopters operating at low altitude over coastal areas. Security measures around key maritime routes have been tightened, with restricted access zones and increased patrols.





Local residents described heightened military visibility, including transport convoys and temporary encampments near strategic facilities. A port worker in the region told Diplomat News Network that "there has been constant movement of equipment and personnel, especially at night.”





Strategic Context





The latest deployments come amid a broader U.S. effort to weaken Iran’s naval and missile capabilities. Officials have indicated that some objectives, such as reopening the Strait of Hormuz, may be delayed due to the operational complexity and risk of prolonged conflict.





Kharg Island remains a central focus because of its role in global oil supply. Iran produces more than three million barrels of oil per day, and disruptions to its export infrastructure could affect international markets, particularly in Asia.





Broader Implications





Analysts say each military option presents significant risks. Limited strikes may contain escalation but achieve only short-term objectives, while larger operations could draw the United States into a prolonged conflict with regional consequences.





"The decisions being considered involve trade-offs between speed, effectiveness, and long-term stability,” said Thomas Matthew. "Any action will shape not only the immediate conflict but also future regional dynamics.”





The U.S. administration continues to weigh its options as diplomatic efforts proceed alongside military preparations, with the outcome likely to influence both regional security and global energy flows in the coming weeks.