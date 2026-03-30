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Somali Security Moves Into Baidoa to Maintain Order

by: Waeis Amin | Monday, 30 March 2026 17:11 EAT
Local News
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Somali National Army (SNA)
Somali National Army (SNA)
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) deployed Somali Security Forces to Baidoa on Monday, following local protests against the previous Southwest State administration and the subsequent takeover of the city by residents, the Ministry of Information, Culture & Tourism confirmed in an official statement.
The Ministry said the deployment responded to the expressed will of the people, emphasizing that Somali Security Forces are tasked with maintaining protection, unity, stability, and the integrity of statehood. 

Eyewitnesses in Baidoa reported a largely peaceful arrival of the security personnel, noting that the streets were calm, with local elders actively coordinating with authorities to facilitate the transition. 

The FGS commended the elders and the population for their cooperation, while urging all segments of Southwest State society to maintain calm and solidarity. "This is a sensitive period,” the Ministry’s statement read. "We call on everyone to prioritize unity and avoid actions that could escalate tensions.”

Analysts note that the developments mark a significant shift in Southwest State’s political landscape. Gaiye Fakad, a political analyst based in Mogadishu, told Diplomat News Network, "The takeover of Baidoa reflects long-standing frustrations with the former administration, and the federal intervention could stabilize the situation if handled inclusively.”

Baidoa’s takeover follows a period of protests in which residents cited administrative violations by the previous state leadership. The FGS emphasized that these efforts aimed to address longstanding concerns and benefit local communities, which had previously been met with resistance by the former administration.

Somali authorities have assured that no acts of persecution or retaliation will occur against residents or officials linked to previous disputes. 

Observers suggest that the federal presence in Baidoa could serve as a model for crisis management in other regions experiencing political tension, reinforcing the government’s commitment to stability and the rule of law in Somalia.

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