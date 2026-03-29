Iran-Israel Tensions Escalate with Missile Strikes

Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Sunday, that an Iranian ballistic missile struck the Neot Hovav industrial zone near Be'er Sheva in southern Israel, causing significant damage to a chemical storage facility and prompting emergency operations to contain potential hazardous material leaks.

Officials from the Israel Police and Magen David Adom confirmed that one person sustained minor injuries from the blast, while authorities monitored the site for potential chemical contamination. The Israel Broadcasting Authority reported that the facility contained highly dangerous chemical substances, raising public safety concerns. Residents in surrounding areas were urged by authorities to avoid the site and follow safety measures to minimize exposure.





The strike follows a series of Iranian missile launches toward central and southern Israel, part of ongoing military escalation between the two countries.





Local residents described a loud explosion and visible plumes of smoke rising from the industrial zone.





In response to the Iranian attacks, the IDF announced evening operations targeting sites across Tehran.





Army spokesperson Nadav Shoshani stated that Israel is striking Iranian strategic facilities, including ballistic missile sites, weapons production centers, nuclear program infrastructure, and command and control hubs. Shoshani noted that targets are classified as essential, important, or supplementary, and that the military expects to complete strikes on high-priority production sites within days, without implying an end to operations.





Recent Israeli strikes have included industrial facilities, two steel plants—one handling radioactive materials—and the heavy water facility in Arak, according to international monitoring agencies.





The Iranian Red Crescent reported that combined Israeli and U.S. strikes have killed approximately 1,900 people and caused widespread damage to civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and schools.





The incident in Neot Hovav coincides with Iranian claims of continued military operations, including the eighty-sixth wave of Operation Sadegh 4, code-named "Ya Allah Al-Alamin.” According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), industrial zones in Be’er al-Saba were attacked with solid and liquid fuel ballistic missiles, triggering nationwide blackouts. The IRGC also claimed that military centers in the Negev, northern Israel, and government security sites in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv were targeted with ballistic missiles and drones.





The IRGC additionally reported that a drone, "Shahed 136,” valued at $20,000, successfully destroyed a U.S. E-3 surveillance aircraft worth approximately $700 million. "We will never miss the intersection of opportunity and necessity to destroy the Zionist regime at this historical point,” the IRGC said in a statement.





Analysts note that strikes on industrial and strategic sites heighten risks to civilian populations and infrastructure. "The targeting of chemical and energy facilities in active conflict zones poses immediate environmental and humanitarian dangers,” said Behnam Mostafa, a Middle East security expert.