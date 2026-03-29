North Korea Tests Solid-Fuel Missile Engine.

Pyongyang (Diplomat.so) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a new solid-fuel rocket engine test on Sunday, as part of efforts to advance the country's strategic weapons program, according to state media.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the engine is designed to power a new generation of intercontinental ballistic missiles, identified by analysts as part of the Hwasong-20 system first unveiled in October last year. Solid-fuel engines are considered a significant advancement due to their higher thrust capacity and reduced launch preparation time, enabling faster deployment compared to liquid-fuel systems.





Kim Jong Un, speaking during the test, said North Korea’s defense capabilities had entered what he described as a "fundamental transformation phase,” according to KCNA. The report did not specify the exact location or timing of the test but stated it aligned with the country’s "primary goal of modernizing strategic offensive capabilities.” The engine is reportedly constructed using carbon-fiber composite materials, a feature associated with improved durability and reduced weight.





Military analysts say the development reflects Pyongyang’s continued push to enhance long-range strike capabilities.





Diplomat News Network, citing regional security observers, reports that recent satellite imagery and defense assessments suggest increased activity at North Korea’s missile research and testing facilities in recent months. A South Korean defense official, speaking on condition of attribution, noted that "these advancements indicate ongoing prioritization of survivable and rapid-launch systems.”





North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs remain subject to extensive United Nations sanctions. Pyongyang has consistently defended its weapons development as necessary to counter what it describes as military threats from the United States and its regional allies, including South Korea.





The latest test follows a similar engine trial conducted in early September 2025, indicating a sustained pace of development. In parallel activities, Kim also reportedly inspected a special operations training base and supervised trials of advanced battlefield weapons, including a newly developed main battle tank described by state media as capable of countering most anti-tank systems.





The continued expansion of North Korea’s strategic arsenal is likely to heighten regional tensions, particularly as neighboring countries assess the implications of faster, more mobile missile systems with potential intercontinental reach.



