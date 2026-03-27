Iran Protests to UN, Threats Against UAE

New York (Diplomat.so) – Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Amb. Amir-Saeid Iravani, formally protested the United Arab Emirates' cooperation in attacks on Iranian territory in a letter addressed Friday, to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the President of the Security Council.

In the letter, Iravani condemned the UAE for providing access to its land and airspace for operations against Iran and emphasized that Tehran "reserves the right to take necessary and appropriate measures, including the exercise of the inherent right of self-defense.”





The letter comes amid ongoing tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel, following a series of airstrikes reportedly targeting Iranian infrastructure and military installations since February 28.





According to the Iranian Tasnim News Agency, the attacks have caused extensive civilian and commercial damage across multiple provinces. Recorded impacts include 87,294 civilian units, 20,127 commercial units, and 66,261 residential units outside Tehran, in addition to 26,926 combined residential and commercial units within the capital. Health and emergency facilities were also affected, with 289 medical units, 46 ambulances, and three Red Crescent rescue helicopters reported damaged. Schools and Red Crescent centers were not spared, with 600 schools and 17 Red Crescent centers sustaining damage as local authorities coordinated emergency responses.





Sardar Sadegh Shekarchi, a senior officer in the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported on Thursday that 1,321 Iranians have been killed since the beginning of hostilities, and accused U.S. forces of suppressing casualty reporting.





Tavakoli Abbas, a regional security analyst, said that Iran’s formal protest serves both legal and strategic purposes. "By addressing the UN, Iran is asserting its sovereignty and signaling its readiness to hold regional actors accountable,” Abbas explained.





The development also has potential ramifications for Gulf security dynamics, as it directly implicates UAE airspace and infrastructure in ongoing hostilities. Officials and observers emphasize that the diplomatic and military responses in the coming weeks will likely influence the trajectory of regional tensions and cross-border engagement in West Asia.