Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) – The Israeli Army reported Thursday, that a reservist soldier was killed and two officers along with two other soldiers were wounded during clashes with Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon.

The military confirmed that Hezbollah fired approximately 30 rockets in two separate volleys targeting the Israeli cities of Haifa, Kiryat Shmona, and Nahariya, with no immediate reports of civilian casualties.





Israeli military spokesperson Avihai Deferin stated in a televised briefing that "the Lebanese front, and the forward defensive area we are establishing, require additional Israeli Army forces,” highlighting the strain on troops deployed across multiple fronts including the West Bank, Gaza, and Syria. "We need more combat-ready soldiers in the Israeli Army,” he added.





The army further reported that its 91st Division is conducting concentrated ground operations in southern Lebanon aimed at expanding the security buffer zone. Deferin said the division has so far destroyed over 350 Hezbollah targets and neutralized more than 330 fighters, including dozens from the group’s Radwan Unit. Captured equipment reportedly includes night-vision devices, military vests, rocket launchers, RPGs, Kalashnikov rifles, and heavy machine guns, which Israeli forces said were used in attacks against their troops.





On the domestic political front, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized the government for what he described as pushing the country toward a "security disaster” due to insufficient troop levels. Speaking to television audiences, Lapid said, "The Israeli Army has reached its maximum capacity. The government is leaving the military to bleed on the battlefield.” He further stated that the administration has committed forces to multi-front conflicts "without strategy, without adequate resources, and with too few soldiers.”





Eyewitnesses in southern Lebanon described intensified ground maneuvers and airstrikes, with smoke plumes visible along the border. Local residents reported intermittent shelling that disrupted daily activity, though evacuation efforts remained limited due to ongoing combat operations.





The escalation follows a March 2 Hezbollah rocket attack on Israel, reportedly in retaliation for the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei by a combined U.S.-Israeli operation. Israel has since carried out extensive airstrikes in Lebanon and deployed ground forces to the south, emphasizing the strategic goal of creating a buffer zone along its northern border.





Analysts note that the latest clashes underscore the heightened complexity of Israel’s multi-front military engagements, stretching resources across Lebanon, Gaza, and the West Bank simultaneously. Diplomat News Network spoke to a regional security analyst who highlighted that "sustained operations in southern Lebanon will likely intensify domestic political scrutiny and may further complicate Israel’s broader regional military strategy.”





Military officials indicated ongoing operations with no immediate timeline for de-escalation, while observers warn that continued exchanges could deepen the humanitarian and security impact for border communities in both Israel and southern Lebanon.



