Houthis Threaten Military Action Over Regional Escalation

Sanaa (Diplomat.so) - Abdul Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement, said Thursday, that the group would initiate military action if developments in the regional conflict require it, reaffirming support for Iran.

In a televised address marking what the group calls the "National Day of Resilience,” Abdul Malik al-Houthi stated that Ansarullah was "not neutral” in the ongoing regional escalation and aligned itself with what he described as a broader Islamic stance. He framed the group’s position as part of a wider confrontation against the United States and Israel, warning that any shift in the conflict could prompt direct military involvement.





"Our position in Yemen is not neutral,” al-Houthi said in the broadcast. "Any developments in the battle that require military action, we will undertake with confidence.” He also described Iran as "the only state that officially supported Yemen” during years of conflict, emphasizing what he called a reciprocal relationship of support.





Residents in Sanaa reported heightened attention to the speech, with gatherings forming in cafes and public spaces to follow the address. "People were listening carefully because it could mean more escalation,” said Ahmed Hassan, a shopkeeper in the Old City, speaking to Diplomat News Network. "There is concern about what this might bring next.”





Separately, Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Supreme Political Council affiliated with the group, reiterated support for Iran in a televised speech late Wednesday, calling on Saudi Arabia to respond to what he described as "requirements for peace.” His remarks signaled a continued alignment between Ansarullah leadership and Tehran amid rising regional tensions.





The statements come as United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg concluded a visit to Washington on Thursday. According to a statement from his office, Grundberg met senior U.S. officials, including Massad Boulos, a senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs, alongside State Department and National Security Council representatives.





Grundberg emphasized "the importance of preventing Yemen from being drawn into the current regional escalation” and called for sustained international support for a comprehensive political process under UN auspices.





Yemen has remained in a fragile state of truce since 2022, following years of conflict involving a Saudi-led coalition and Ansarullah forces. While large-scale hostilities have decreased, sporadic incidents and regional developments continue to threaten stability.





Analysts say the latest statements risk complicating diplomatic efforts. "Any indication of potential military escalation tied to regional dynamics adds pressure on an already fragile peace track,” said Lina Al‑Mutawakkil, a Yemen-based political analyst. "It underscores how interconnected Yemen’s conflict has become with broader geopolitical tensions.”





The remarks highlight growing concerns that Yemen could again become an active front in regional confrontations, with implications for both domestic stability and international shipping routes in the Red Sea.



