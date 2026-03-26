U.S. Signals Military Action if Iran Rejects Negotiations

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) – U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday, that Iranian leaders are engaged in negotiations with the United States, despite publicly denying such talks to their citizens, while warning of intensified military action if Tehran fails to reach an agreement.

Trump, speaking at a Washington event, said, "I have ended eight wars, and we are now prevailing in our confrontation with Iran.” He added that Iranian negotiators "fear repercussions from their own people” and emphasized that "the Iranians are negotiating with us and eager to reach a deal.” He further asserted, "We have dismantled key capabilities in Iran. We want the United States to succeed in its military operations there.”





The White House has maintained a cautious stance regarding media reports about a purported U.S. plan presented to Tehran. White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt addressed the reports during a briefing, stating, "I have reviewed reports describing a 15-point plan. The White House has not confirmed the accuracy of this full plan.” She urged journalists to refrain from publishing unverified details, adding, "Diplomatic talks are ongoing and productive, as the President indicated on Monday.”





Leavitt also warned of potential escalation, saying, "There is no need for more death and destruction. But if Iran does not accept the current reality, and fails to recognize its military defeat, President Donald Trump will ensure strikes more severe than previously experienced.” She noted that Tehran now has an opportunity to cooperate, which requires halting its nuclear program and ending threats against the United States and its allies.





Local analysts note that public statements from both sides aim to signal strength to domestic audiences while maintaining a channel for negotiation.





The situation follows months of heightened U.S.-Iran tensions, including sanctions, military posturing, and strategic disruptions in the Persian Gulf. The proposed 15-point plan reportedly includes demands on Iran regarding its nuclear activities and regional influence, though the White House has refrained from confirming details. Leavitt clarified that no timetable has been established for resuming oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.





Analysts told Diplomat News Network that the U.S. approach combines pressure and diplomatic engagement, reflecting a strategy to compel compliance while preserving negotiation options. Regional experts caution that any miscalculation could escalate conflict, underlining the delicate balance between deterrence and diplomacy.





Leavitt concluded the briefing emphasizing the seriousness of U.S. commitments: "President Trump does not threaten lightly. He is prepared to open the gates of hell. Iran must not miscalculate again.”



