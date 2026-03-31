Iraqi Militia Bases Hit in Anbar and Nineveh

Baghdad (Diplomat.so) – Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced that two of its fighters were killed and four others injured after the 17th Brigade area in Rutba, Al Anbar Province, was struck by what the group described as a "U.S.-Israeli assault" on Tuesday, March 31.

The PMF said in an official statement that the attack occurred at approximately 1430 local time at the Al-Sudani checkpoint within the Rutba district. "The assault was sudden and heavy, leaving our comrades wounded and two deceased,” the statement read.





Eyewitnesses in the area reported smoke rising from the site, with emergency responders moving swiftly to treat the injured. Local resident Jafar Al‑Dulaimi, who was near the area during the attack, told Diplomat News Network, "We heard the explosion from a distance. People were running, and the wounded were rushed to nearby hospitals.”





Earlier on the same day, the PMF reported that its 30th Brigade headquarters in Nineveh Province came under a separate attack at around 1030 local time. The statement confirmed that no casualties were reported, although minor damage to infrastructure occurred. Witnesses in Mosul and surrounding districts noted loud detonations, creating panic among residents but causing no reported injuries.





In Baghdad, early Monday reports indicated a series of at least five explosions in the Karkh district. Initial assessments suggest the blasts targeted areas near Baghdad International Airport, though the exact type of munitions used and the full extent of damage remained unclear. Meanwhile, in Erbil, a drone was reportedly shot down near the U.S. consulate, causing minor material damage without casualties. This followed a drone attack on the residence of Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok Province, which also resulted in property damage only.





The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, condemned the drone attacks and announced the formation of a joint federal and regional investigation team to determine responsibility. "All attacks on Iraqi soil threaten our sovereignty and will be thoroughly investigated,” an official spokesperson said. Iraqi Defense Ministry sources confirmed that a Grad rocket attack on the Mohamed Alaa Airbase west of Baghdad destroyed an Antonov-132 aircraft, though no personnel were harmed.





Analysts note that these incidents underscore growing security challenges in Iraq, as multiple armed groups and foreign actors operate in sensitive areas. The pattern of strikes across Anbar, Nineveh, Baghdad, and Erbil highlights the vulnerability of both military and civilian infrastructure to cross-border or drone-enabled attacks.





Observers also emphasize the broader regional implications. Iraqi authorities have reiterated that the country will not tolerate the use of its territory for attacks on foreign states, while PMF statements frame these incidents within ongoing regional tensions involving U.S., Israeli, and Iran-aligned interests. The attacks are likely to intensify scrutiny of Iraq’s internal security arrangements and the effectiveness of its joint operations to protect sensitive sites.



