Baidoa (Diplomat.so) – The Somali National Army (SNA) successfully entered and secured the city of Baidoa, the capital of the Bay region, on Monday, following coordinated efforts to stabilize local governance and counter militant threats, according to Defense Minister Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi.

Fiqi posted on social media that "the residents of Baidoa and the national forces, long divided, reunited today as attempts by extremist groups to interfere were effectively neutralized.” Observers reported armored military vehicles transporting dozens of civilians through the city streets, where locals greeted the soldiers with applause and chants of support.





State Minister for Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation, Sadad Mohamed Nur (Aliyow), speaking to journalists in Baidoa, emphasized that the operation represents federal government presence rather than a paramilitary incursion. "I am informing the people of Baidoa to remain calm. No violence or disorder is being conducted. What has entered your city is your government, not a militia or isolated group. The federal government is responsible for its citizens and territory,” he stated.





Sadad Aliyow urged residents to resume normal life, remove checkpoints, reopen schools and businesses, and restore daily economic and social activities. "The government will communicate its plans openly. There is no targeting of any individual. The country is at peace. National forces are accompanied by local leadership, ensuring security while combating Al-Shabaab. Citizens must return to their routine livelihoods,” he added.





On the ground, eyewitnesses reported that soldiers systematically secured key neighborhoods, while many members of armed factions loyal to former Southwest State leader Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen surrendered peacefully.





The operation reflects ongoing federal strategies to consolidate governance in Southwest State of Somalia and prevent militant resurgence. According to analysts, the reintegration of local armed groups into formal security frameworks reduces the risk of conflict escalation and promotes regional cohesion.





Diplomat News Network spoke with a local teacher, who requested anonymity, saying, "We finally feel a sense of safety. Schools and markets reopening gives us hope for our children’s future.” Security experts note that these developments also enhance federal legitimacy in regions previously contested by fragmented administrations.





The federal government continues to coordinate with community leaders to ensure that Baidoa remains secure, emphasizing that long-term stability relies on citizen cooperation, local governance engagement, and sustained security operations against residual extremist elements.