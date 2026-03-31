Trump Shares Isfahan Explosion Video After U.S. Airstrike

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) – U.S. President Donald Trump posted a video on Truth Social on Tuesday showing a series of powerful explosions in Isfahan, Iran, which a U.S. official told the Wall Street Journal documented an American strike carried out in the city.

The unnamed video, shared by Trump, coincides with reports that the United States conducted an extensive nighttime airstrike on a major ammunition depot in Isfahan. According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. military employed 2,000-pound bunker-busting munitions to penetrate fortified storage facilities during the operation.





Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson confirmed on Monday that over 50,000 U.S. troops are currently supporting "Operation Epic Wrath” across the Middle East. She stated that strikes have targeted more than 10,000 locations within Iran, emphasizing that American forces continue to "dominate both air and maritime domains” while neutralizing perceived threats from the Iranian regime.





A senior U.S. military official, speaking to the New York Times, noted that troop levels in the region have risen by approximately 10,000 personnel compared with usual deployments. This increase includes 2,500 Marines and 2,500 additional soldiers, alongside roughly 2,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division positioned strategically—though undisclosed—to enable rapid strikes against Iranian targets, including potential operations on Kharg Island, a key oil export hub.





Eyewitnesses in Isfahan reported hearing multiple loud detonations during the evening, with smoke plumes visible across several city districts. "It shook the entire neighborhood, and we could see the fireballs from blocks away,” one local resident told Diplomat News Network. Another civilian described the streets as unusually quiet following the explosions, with heightened security patrols evident throughout the city.





Military analysts caution that, despite the reinforced U.S. presence, the current troop numbers remain insufficient for a broad-scale ground campaign in Iran. "Controlling a country of Iran’s size requires significantly more personnel and logistical support than currently deployed,” said defense analyst Richard Lawson, emphasizing the challenges of potential occupation or sustained operations.





The escalation follows earlier threats by Trump, who on Monday warned that the U.S. response to an Iranian attack on Israel’s largest oil refinery would come within a week.





In an interview with the New York Post, Trump suggested targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure—including power plants, oil wells, and strategic sites such as Kharg Island—if diplomatic engagement fails. He also highlighted uncertainty surrounding the health of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, noting his condition remains unclear.





The situation underscores rising tensions in the Middle East, with both regional security and global energy markets potentially affected. Experts point to the strategic significance of U.S. operations near key Iranian oil export sites, which could influence broader geopolitical and economic dynamics in the region.