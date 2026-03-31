Israeli Forces to Establish Buffer Zone in Lebanon

Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) – Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced Tuesday, that Israel intends to maintain a military presence inside Lebanese territory after ongoing operations, outlining a plan to establish a security zone south of the Litani River.

Katz stated that the Israeli army "will be deployed in a security zone inside Lebanon following the conclusion of current operations," emphasizing that Israel aims to retain control over the entire area south of the river.





The plan includes creating a buffer zone, with Katz noting that approximately 600,000 local residents who have been evacuated will not be allowed to return "until the safety of northern Israeli communities is guaranteed."





In describing operational measures, Katz said Israeli forces will work to "demolish homes in villages near the border," framing the strategy as a preventative measure against potential future threats.





He further highlighted that the strategic objective is to "separate Lebanon from the Iranian arena," signaling an effort to curb Hezbollah’s influence in the region.





Eyewitnesses in southern Lebanon reported seeing heavy military vehicle movements and fortification efforts near border towns, with local residents describing checkpoints being reinforced along key roads. "The military presence is intense, and patrols are constant," said a local civil affairs coordinator, speaking on condition of attribution.





The announcement comes amid escalating military operations along the Israeli-Lebanese border. Earlier Tuesday, Israeli emergency services reported transporting eight civilians with minor injuries to hospitals in the Tel Aviv area following debris incidents caused by what authorities described as Iranian-launched rockets. Six of the injured were treated in Bnei Brak, a predominantly ultra-Orthodox city. "The explosions caused minor injuries but considerable alarm among residents," said Matan Levy, spokesperson for the Israeli Emergency Medical Services.





The Israeli Home Front Command confirmed receiving reports of damage in central Israel, while at least ten explosions were heard in Jerusalem earlier in the day, although no casualties were reported. Analysts note that the cross-border rocket fire signals rising tensions in the wider regional context, involving both Hezbollah and Iranian-aligned proxy actors.





Historically, Israel has maintained a cautious military posture along the Lebanese frontier, citing past Hezbollah incursions and security threats. The proposed buffer zone south of the Litani River reflects a continuation of strategic deterrence policy, with implications for Lebanese sovereignty and regional security dynamics. Security experts stress that sustained occupation could heighten friction with local populations while altering the balance of influence among Lebanese political actors.





Diplomat News Network sources indicate that Israeli officials are coordinating with military planners to establish the buffer zone’s operational parameters, including surveillance infrastructure and restricted access areas. Local observers caution that prolonged presence may provoke resistance or further escalation, emphasizing the complex interplay of military strategy, civilian safety, and geopolitical signaling in northern Israel and southern Lebanon.