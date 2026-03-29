Hezbollah Attacks IDF Troops in Southern Lebanon

Beirut (Diplomat.so) – The Lebanese Hezbollah armed group said its "Islamic Resistance" fighters launched multiple attacks on Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) positions and vehicles across southern Lebanon on Sunday, targeting sites in al-Qantara, Deir Siriane, al-Qouzah, Hula, Beit Leef, and al-Naqoura with artillery, guided missiles, rockets, and a drone strike.

Hezbollah claimed that at 08:30 and 10:30 local time, fighters struck Merkava main battle tanks in al-Qantara, achieving direct hits, and later targeted a tank in al-Qouzah at 18:45. The group also reported assaults on troop gatherings at 17:10 and 18:20 in al-Qantara, 17:30 in Hula, and 21:15 in Deir Siriane, along with a helicopter forced to withdraw over al-Naqoura at 17:40. An IDF position on the outskirts of Beit Leef was attacked with a drone on Saturday evening, resulting in what Hezbollah described as confirmed casualties. Local residents reported explosions and smoke plumes across multiple frontline villages, with several observers noting that the ground shook following each strike.





In response, Israel intensified aerial and artillery operations in southern Lebanon. Israeli military sources said more than 170 Hezbollah-linked sites were targeted over the weekend. An IDF statement confirmed one soldier was killed and three others wounded in cross-border clashes, describing ongoing measures to limit rocket fire and neutralize anti-tank threats from Hezbollah positions.





The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health released a daily report on Sunday documenting 1,238 deaths and 3,543 injuries since March 2 from Israeli military actions, including air and artillery strikes. The ministry confirmed that 53 paramedics have been killed during this period, with at least 48 ambulances damaged and five hospitals rendered inoperable.





Minister of Health Rakan Nassereddine stated that nine hospitals were struck, forcing five out of service, and described 18 separate attacks on medical personnel since early March. A nurse in southern Lebanon told Diplomat News Network that staff are treating high volumes of wounded civilians and combatants while working under intermittent electricity and ongoing security threats.





Israeli air raids also hit villages in southern Lebanon, including Marjeyoun, Nabatieh, and al-Haniya, killing seven people and wounding nine in al-Haniya alone, according to local reports. The ongoing hostilities have created a severe humanitarian burden, with medical teams, infrastructure, and local populations under sustained threat.





Minister of Information Paul Markos stated that Lebanon is preparing a formal complaint to the UN Security Council regarding attacks on journalists and press facilities, adding that the government will consider legal options during upcoming sessions.





Analysts note that the intensification of Israeli-Hezbollah exchanges raises broader regional security concerns and could prolong civilian displacement and infrastructure damage without an immediate ceasefire or third-party intervention.



