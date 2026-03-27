Iran Deploys Troops, Mines to Kharg Island

Tehran (Diplomat.so) – Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has intensified defensive measures on Kharg Island, a key oil export hub in the Persian Gulf, in recent weeks as U.S. military officials consider potential ground operations, according to CNN sources familiar with the situation.

Iranian forces have reportedly deployed additional troops, air defense systems, and defensive mines, anticipating any incursion. A senior Iranian military officer, speaking on condition of attribution, told Diplomat News Network: "All defensive measures are being implemented to ensure Kharg Island remains secure against external threats.” Local residents have observed increased troop movements and fortified positions around the island’s oil terminals.





U.S. defense sources confirmed that the Pentagon has issued orders to deploy approximately 2,000 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team and division headquarters at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to the Middle East. A Pentagon official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "Operations involving Kharg Island are being actively reviewed, given the strategic significance of its energy infrastructure.”*





The island, roughly 25 kilometers off Iran’s coast, handles as much as 90 percent of the country’s crude oil exports, making it a central node in Iran’s economy. Civilians on the island, including oil workers, have described heightened military activity: "There are more patrols and checkpoints than usual. Daily operations continue, but tension is palpable,” said one worker who requested anonymity.





These preparations follow U.S. airstrikes earlier this month targeting Iranian military sites on Kharg, while deliberately avoiding oil infrastructure. Concurrently, Washington has moved naval and Marine forces into the Gulf, including elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and additional amphibious units, signaling readiness for rapid response operations.





Analysts note that controlling Kharg Island would provide the U.S. with leverage over Iran’s oil exports but carries significant operational risks. Retired military strategist Shirin Tavakoli said: "A ground operation could quickly secure the island militarily, but Iranian drones and missile capabilities could inflict sustained resistance, making any occupation costly and politically sensitive.”





The situation reflects broader geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region, with implications for energy markets, regional security, and U.S.–Iran relations. Observers stress that any action on Kharg Island could escalate conflict dynamics while serving as a potential bargaining instrument in diplomatic negotiations.





As both sides maintain elevated readiness, Kharg Island remains a flashpoint, with the balance between strategic advantage and operational risk shaping ongoing military planning and regional diplomatic monitoring.