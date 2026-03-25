Hezbollah Signals Prolonged Fight in Lebanon

Beirut (Diplomat.so) – Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Wednesday, March 25, that the group remains fully prepared for continued confrontation in Lebanon, rejecting negotiations with Israel and urging national unity.

In a detailed public statement, Qassem asserted that Hezbollah’s fighters are "determined to continue without limits,” describing the group as a "symbol of national pride” while emphasizing readiness for prolonged resistance amid ongoing hostilities.





"Negotiating with the Israeli enemy under fire is an imposition of surrender and a stripping of Lebanon’s capabilities,” Qassem said, adding that negotiations are fundamentally unacceptable "with an occupying force that continues daily aggression.”





Speaking to Diplomat News Network, political analyst Rami Nabil, a Beirut-based researcher specializing in Lebanese affairs, said Qassem’s remarks reflect "a firm strategic posture aimed at consolidating internal support while rejecting external pressure for de-escalation.”





On the ground, residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs reported a tense but controlled atmosphere. Small gatherings formed near local community centers where the statement was discussed, while security presence remained visible but not escalated. "People are tired but still attentive to what leadership says,” said Fadi Abou Khalil, a shopkeeper in the area.





Qassem framed the conflict as a broader confrontation involving both Israel and the United States, stating, "There is no war of others on Lebanese soil, but rather a war by Israel and America against Lebanon,” contrasted with what he described as a defensive effort by "the resistance, the people, and the army.”





He also praised displaced civilians, describing them as having "endured sacrifice and hardship with dignity,” referencing the displacement of communities affected by cross-border tensions over the past 15 months.





According to Qassem, Israeli military actions have continued since late November 2024 despite prior understandings, contributing to sustained instability along Lebanon’s southern frontier. He argued that Hezbollah’s response had prevented what he described as a strategic surprise against Lebanon.





Calls for internal unity formed a central theme of the statement. Qassem urged the Lebanese government to reconsider policies he said could "criminalize resistance,” warning that internal divisions could weaken the country’s position. "National unity discourages our enemy and helps us overcome this painful phase together,” he said.





Regional observers note that the rhetoric underscores persistent divisions within Lebanon over the role of armed groups and state authority. Rami Nabil added that "the emphasis on unity is significant, but it also highlights ongoing political fractures regarding security policy and sovereignty.”





Qassem also referenced Iran’s regional role, stating that Tehran has "endured confrontation and will prevail,” signaling continued alignment within the broader regional axis.





The statement comes amid sustained tensions and intermittent exchanges along the Lebanon-Israel border, with no immediate signs of diplomatic breakthrough, reinforcing concerns over prolonged instability and its impact on civilians and infrastructure.



