Canada Calls for Hezbollah Disarmament in Lebanon

Ottawa (Diplomat.so) – Canada's foreign ministry on Tuesday, urged the disarmament of Hezbollah and called for an end to cross-border attacks on Israel while warning against violations of Lebanon's sovereignty amid escalating regional tensions.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Canadian officials emphasized that "Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must not be violated,” responding to recent Israeli military and political declarations indicating a potential expansion of operations in southern Lebanon up to the Litani River.





Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said during a visit to a military command center that Israeli forces would establish control over what he described as a "security zone” extending approximately 30 kilometers into southern Lebanon. He stated that "all five bridges over the Litani used by Hezbollah to move militants and weapons have been destroyed,” adding that remaining crossings would also be targeted.





Katz further indicated that displaced residents would not be allowed to return south of the Litani "until the security of northern Israel is ensured.” His remarks align with broader Israeli strategic messaging suggesting long-term security-driven territorial control.





Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also previously argued that Israel’s operational objectives should result in a "different reality” in Lebanon, including reconsideration of border dynamics. Speaking in a radio interview, he said the campaign "must not only conclude with a resolution regarding Hezbollah but also with a shift in Israel’s borders.”





On the ground in Beirut’s Hazarimiya district, residents reported heightened security presence following a recent Israeli airstrike. A Lebanese security source, speaking on condition of attribution, said a strike on an apartment in the area killed an individual identified as Mohammad Ali Kurani, alleged by Israeli authorities to be affiliated with Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force.





"People here are increasingly concerned about the proximity of strikes to residential and diplomatic zones,” said a local resident who requested anonymity due to safety concerns. "The atmosphere has changed noticeably in recent days.”





The Israeli military confirmed the operation, stating that the individual targeted was involved in activities it characterized as "promoting militant plans under Iranian guidance.” Lebanese municipal officials have since announced measures to regulate housing for displaced populations amid rising demand for shelter.





Diplomatic observers note that the convergence of military actions, political messaging, and international responses reflects a widening scope of the conflict dynamic along the Israel-Lebanon frontier, with implications for regional stability and civilian security.





Analysts suggest that Canada’s statement signals continued concern among Western governments over escalation risks, particularly as military objectives, political signaling, and territorial considerations intersect. The emphasis on sovereignty underscores ongoing international sensitivity to potential long-term shifts in Lebanon’s southern border region, where armed groups, state actors, and displaced populations remain closely intertwined.



