Iran's IRGC Says It Hit Dozens of Sites in Israel

Tehran (Diplomat.so) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) fired a coordinated volley of missiles toward Israeli military positions on Wednesday, while reports from an Israeli newspaper cited rockets launched from Lebanon and sirens activated in northern Israel.

The escalation unfolded alongside air-raid warnings in Haifa, where the Israeli Home Front Command confirmed sirens were triggered following what it described as incoming missile threats. Residents in parts of the city reported brief disruptions as emergency alerts sounded and civilians moved toward shelters.





According to statements attributed to the IRGC Public Relations unit, the missiles were launched in successive waves targeting multiple locations across what it described as occupied territories. The statement claimed the strikes were part of an ongoing operational phase and referenced specific missile systems used during the operation. The IRGC also asserted that more than seventy locations were struck, though independent verification of damage or casualties was not immediately available.





Eyewitness accounts from Haifa described heightened alert conditions. "The sirens went off suddenly, and people rushed into nearby shelters,” said a local resident, who asked not to be identified for security reasons. Another commuter noted that traffic briefly halted in several districts as alerts were issued.





Separately, an Israeli newspaper, Yediot Ahronot, cited unnamed sources reporting that rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel. The report did not provide additional operational details, and authorities in Israel had not publicly confirmed the origin or scale of the launches at the time of reporting.





In a related development, remarks attributed to a spokesperson for the Hazrat Khatam Al-Anbia Central Headquarters stated that U.S. personnel in the region had allegedly dispersed from known bases, urging regional populations to report their whereabouts. The claims could not be independently verified.





The developments come amid continued exchanges of threats and rhetoric between Iranian officials and Israeli authorities, reflecting a broader pattern of regional tensions that have persisted over recent years. Analysts note that cross-border incidents involving indirect fire, missile activity, and air defense responses have periodically raised concerns about escalation, particularly when multiple fronts are involved.





A regional security analyst speaking on condition of attribution told Diplomat News Network that the simultaneous reports of launches from Lebanon and missile activity from Iran "underscore the multi-layered nature of current tensions, where events in one theater can quickly overlap with developments in another.”





The situation highlights the sensitivity of northern Israel, including cities such as Haifa, which remain within range of various regional actors. While authorities have not released comprehensive casualty or damage assessments, the activation of warning systems and the reporting of cross-border launches indicate an elevated state of alert.



