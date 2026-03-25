Israeli Military Strikes Subsea Facility in Iran

Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) – The Israeli Defense Forces said on Wednesday that it carried out airstrikes on Tuesday targeting a submarine research and underwater systems development facility in Isfahan, Iran, describing the operation as part of broader military actions under an ongoing campaign.

The Israeli military stated that the facility, which it identified as a central hub for designing submarines and underwater support systems for the Iranian navy, sustained significant damage in the strike. "This center is the only facility in Iran responsible for the design and development of submarines and support systems for naval operations,” an Israeli military spokesperson said in remarks cited by Diplomat News Network. The spokesperson added that the site also contributed to the production of unmanned underwater vehicles.





According to the same spokesperson, the strike is expected to "significantly limit” Iran’s ability to manufacture advanced submarines and upgrade its existing naval fleet. The military also confirmed that it completed two waves of broader air operations on Wednesday targeting government-linked sites in Tehran.





In parallel developments, air raid sirens were reported across several locations in Israel, including Tel Aviv and Hadera, following the launch of missiles from Iran. Hadera is home to one of Israel’s major power stations, according to local authorities. Residents described brief disruptions as emergency systems were activated, with some seeking shelter during the alerts.





An Israeli official, speaking on condition of attribution, said Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir had approved a new series of targets across Iran and Lebanon, reflecting what he described as an expanded operational scope. Military sources also indicated that Israeli forces have used more than 15,000 munitions inside Iran since the start of Operation "Lion’s Roar,” a figure described as significantly higher than previous comparable operations.





Humanitarian and medical officials in Iran have reported extensive damage from ongoing strikes. The Iranian Red Crescent Society head stated that over 85,000 civilian structures have been severely affected. Separately, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Health reported that 190 medical centers were damaged and 12 hospitals were forced out of service, with some facilities no longer able to admit patients.





Contextually, the escalation reflects a broader pattern of reciprocal military actions between Israel and Iran, involving strikes on strategic infrastructure and responses involving missile fire. Tehran has previously characterized such attacks as violations of sovereignty, while Israel has maintained that its operations are aimed at degrading military capabilities it considers threatening to national security.





Eyewitnesses in Tehran described intermittent loud explosions and visible security activity in several districts during the reported strikes, alongside heightened movement of emergency vehicles. Analysts note that sustained attacks on infrastructure—particularly in defense and health sectors—could have longer-term implications for civilian resilience, industrial capacity, and regional stability.





The latest developments underscore an intensifying cycle of direct confrontation, with both sides signaling continued operational readiness amid limited indications of de-escalation.



