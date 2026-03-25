Russia Launches 1,000+ Drone Strikes Across Ukraine

Kyiv (Diplomat.so) - Russia launched more than 1,000 drones in coordinated attacks across Ukraine on Tuesday, targeting multiple cities including Lviv, killing several civilians and damaging critical infrastructure, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian authorities reported that the large-scale aerial assault, one of the most extensive daytime operations since the war began, involved approximately 550 drones during the day following 392 launched overnight. The strikes hit western, central, and urban areas far from the front lines, underscoring an expansion in operational scope.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attacks, describing them as evidence of Moscow’s continued escalation. "The scale of this attack clearly demonstrates that Russia has no intention of ending this war,” Zelenskyy said in his daily address, adding that Ukraine would respond to the strikes.





In Ivano-Frankivsk, a drone strike killed two people and damaged a maternity hospital, according to regional officials. Another fatality was reported in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine. Overnight strikes on residential buildings across several cities left at least five additional people dead.





In Lviv, a UNESCO-listed historic city in western Ukraine, emergency crews battled flames engulfing a residential building near the 17th-century Church of St. Andrew and the Bernardine Monastery. A Diplomat News Network correspondent at the scene observed firefighters working under dim evening light as shattered windows and debris covered the surrounding streets.





Residents sought shelter inside nearby religious buildings during the attack. "We heard a loud explosion and ran inside the church,” said Mykhailiv Olha, a local resident, speaking to Diplomat News Network. "People were afraid, but we stayed together until it was safe.”





Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, described the scale of the assault as unprecedented for daytime operations. "I do not recall such large-scale daytime drone attacks since the full-scale invasion began,” he said, noting that Russia typically conducts aerial strikes at night.





The war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, has increasingly seen the use of drones as a primary tool for long-range strikes. Analysts say the surge in drone deployments reflects both tactical adaptation and an effort to strain Ukraine’s air defense systems.





Military analyst Kuzan Serhii told Diplomat News Network that targeting cities like Lviv carries symbolic and strategic implications. "Striking western cities, far from active combat zones, is meant to signal reach and undermine civilian morale,” he said.





The latest barrage highlights intensifying pressure on Ukraine’s air defense infrastructure and civilian areas, raising concerns about the sustainability of defensive capabilities as the conflict enters its fourth year.



