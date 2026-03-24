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Iran Slams US Strikes, Germany Calls War Illegal

by: Aden Abdi | Wednesday, 25 March 2026 01:14 EAT
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Tehran (Diplomat.so) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday, condemned U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, asserting that international law is being undermined by Western double standards while acknowledging German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's criticism of violations affecting Iranian citizens.
Araghchi made the remarks in a post on X, stating that global legal norms have lost practical effectiveness due to what he described as inconsistent Western responses to conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. "International law is dead in practice—driven by Western double standards on Gaza vs. Ukraine and silence on Israel–U.S. aggression on Iran,” he wrote, adding that "those who value the rule of law should also speak up.”

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