Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) – Jerusalem Post reported on Monday, citing defense sources, that the Israel Defense Forces deployed covert tactical drones during sensitive missions tied to Operation "Roar of the Lion" inside Iran, integrating aerial surveillance and strike-support capabilities in coordinated operations with U.S. elements.

According to the report, the drones were used for intelligence gathering, target tracking, and operational support at extended distances from Israeli territory. The platforms were reportedly operated in low-visibility profiles designed to reduce detection risk while enabling real-time situational awareness for units involved in the mission. Defense sources described the drones as part of a broader tactical toolkit supporting both reconnaissance and limited operational engagement in contested environments.





The drones referenced are produced by Aero Sentinel, an Israeli manufacturer specializing in short- and medium-range unmanned aerial systems designed for surveillance and reconnaissance. The systems are characterized by relatively low acoustic signatures, rapid assembly times of under five minutes, and secure data transmission to mobile ground control stations positioned several kilometers away. Their operational endurance is reported to reach up to 90 minutes depending on configuration.





Ophir Avraham, identified as Aero Sentinel’s marketing director, said the company’s systems are designed for extended tactical missions. "Our platforms can operate between 80 and 90 minutes using proprietary Israeli software,” he said, adding that reduced noise levels make them suitable for covert deployments. He contrasted their performance with competing systems, noting shorter flight durations and security concerns associated with some alternatives.





A defense analyst, speaking on condition of attribution to Diplomat News Network, said the reported use of such drones reflects a broader shift toward modular, rapidly deployable ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) assets in modern conflict zones. "What distinguishes these systems is not only endurance but the ability to integrate securely into multi-domain operations without exposing positions,” the analyst said.





The Jerusalem Post report indicates that the drones were also used to support protection of personnel and to map opposing force positions during operations conducted beyond Israel’s immediate borders. Units reportedly employed a mix of aerial platforms with varying payload capacities and endurance profiles, depending on mission requirements.





Historically, Israel has invested heavily in unmanned systems as part of its defense doctrine, particularly for border security and precision operations in high-risk environments. The integration of drones into joint or coordinated missions with international partners reflects evolving operational practices shaped by regional security dynamics and technological advancements in unmanned systems.





The reported deployment highlights the increasing reliance on compact, low-signature drone platforms in sensitive theaters, where intelligence accuracy and operational concealment are critical.



