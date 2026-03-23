US Orders 5-Day Delay on Iran Infrastructure Strikes

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) – U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday, that he ordered a five-day delay in planned military strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure following what he described as constructive talks with Iranian counterparts.

Trump said the United States and Iran held "good and very productive” discussions over the past two days aimed at reaching a comprehensive resolution to ongoing hostilities in the Middle East. In a statement posted on his Truth Social platform, he confirmed that the Department of War had been instructed to pause any military action targeting Iranian power stations and energy facilities.





"The tone and substance of these discussions justify allowing additional time,” Trump stated, adding that further meetings were expected to continue throughout the week.





A source familiar with Israeli government deliberations, said Washington had briefed Israel on the decision and requested that it also refrain from targeting Iranian infrastructure during the same period. "There is coordination, but uncertainty remains about the broader strategy,” the source said.





Iranian officials publicly rejected Trump’s characterization of ongoing diplomacy. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement carried by state media, denied that any direct talks were taking place with Washington. The ministry described Trump’s remarks as "an attempt to manage energy markets and gain time for military planning.”





An Iranian official quoted by Tasnim News Agency said the Strait of Hormuz would not return to pre-conflict conditions and warned that global energy markets would remain volatile. "There are no negotiations underway with the United States,” the official said, emphasizing Tehran’s position that it would continue defensive measures until deterrence is achieved.





On the ground, regional observers reported heightened but cautious activity. In Tel Aviv, government offices maintained routine operations, though security presence remained visibly elevated near key infrastructure sites. In Gulf shipping lanes, maritime traffic continued under increased monitoring, with several vessels reportedly delaying transit amid uncertainty.





An Israeli government official told public broadcaster Kan that it was "too early” to determine whether Washington intends to pursue a lasting de-escalation. "The announcement was unexpected,” the official said, reflecting internal hesitation over U.S. intentions.





The developments come amid the fourth week of escalating tensions, with previous threats of strikes raising concerns over broader regional conflict and disruptions to global energy supply chains. Analysts note that even a temporary pause could ease immediate market pressures but warn that conflicting narratives from Washington and Tehran complicate diplomatic prospects.





The delay underscores a fragile moment in U.S.-Iran relations, where signals of engagement are countered by outright denials, leaving regional actors navigating uncertainty as the situation continues to evolve.



