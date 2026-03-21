Israel Warns Iran Missile Range Threatens Europe

Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) - Eyal Zamir, Chief of General Staff of the Israeli Defense Forces, said on Saturday that Iran's reported missile strike on a U.S.–U.K. facility at Diego Garcia signals that European capitals may fall within the operational range of Iranian missile systems, according to remarks delivered during a military briefing.

Zamir stated that Iran launched what he described as a two-stage ballistic missile with an estimated range of around 4,000 kilometers toward the strategically important base. He argued that such capabilities extend beyond regional targets and introduce broader security considerations for Europe.





"This missile is not directed solely at Israel; its range extends to Europe, and cities such as Berlin, Paris, and Rome are within direct threat range,” Zamir said, emphasizing the implications of long-range missile development.





He added that Israeli forces assess Iran’s military posture as having been weakened over recent weeks of sustained hostilities. Despite this, Zamir underscored that Israeli operations remain ongoing and are expected to continue through the Passover holiday period beginning April 1.





"We have made progress, but we are only halfway through,” he said, describing Israel’s campaign as part of a structured operational plan. He further noted that Israeli forces are maintaining readiness to reinforce defensive positions, particularly in the northern sector, while continuing coordinated military activity.





Zamir also referenced Hezbollah, which Israel considers a key Iran-backed armed group operating in Lebanon. He argued that pressure on Iran’s military infrastructure would have a cascading effect on allied groups in the region.





Local observations from the region indicate heightened alert levels among military and civilian populations, with increased security measures and visible troop readiness reported in border-adjacent areas. Residents in affected zones have described a cautious atmosphere, with reduced public gatherings and heightened awareness of potential escalation.





One local resident near northern Israel said, "People are following the news closely, and there is a sense that the situation could change quickly.” A defense analyst familiar with regional dynamics noted that "statements of this nature are often intended to signal deterrence while also reflecting internal assessments of evolving military capabilities.”





The Diego Garcia base remains a critical logistics and operational hub for U.S. and allied forces in the Indian Ocean, and any reported developments involving long-range missile activity in that area carry strategic significance.



