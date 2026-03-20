Trump attacks NATO allies over Iran tensions and Strait of Hormuz crisis

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - US President Donald Trump on Friday sharply criticized NATO member states for declining to join a potential military effort targeting Iran and reopening the Strait of Hormuz amid rising global oil tensions.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described NATO allies as "cowards,” arguing that the alliance relies disproportionately on U.S. military power while failing to support Washington in what he framed as a critical confrontation with Iran’s nuclear ambitions and regional actions.





"Without the United States, NATO is just a hollow force,” Trump wrote, adding that member states had "refused to join the fight to stop Iran’s nuclear threat.” He further claimed that the military phase of the confrontation had already been resolved with "very little risk” to allies, criticizing them for subsequently complaining about rising oil prices without contributing to efforts to secure maritime routes.





The remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region, where disruptions in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz—a chokepoint for roughly a fifth of global oil supply—have fueled market volatility. Western governments have expressed concern over potential escalation but have stopped short of committing to direct military involvement.





A European diplomat in Brussels, speaking on record, said alliance members are prioritizing "de-escalation and coordinated diplomatic pressure,” rather than unilateral military engagement. "NATO operates on consensus, and not all members view this situation through the same strategic lens,” the diplomat said.





In the port city of Rotterdam, a shipping coordinator, Anders Meijer, described growing unease among logistics operators. "Insurance costs are rising, and routes are being reconsidered daily,” he said. "But there’s also fear that more military action could make things worse.”





Analysts say Trump’s comments underscore longstanding tensions over burden-sharing within NATO, particularly regarding out-of-area operations. While the alliance has conducted joint missions in the past, participation levels often vary depending on national interests and risk assessments.





For energy-dependent economies across Europe and Asia, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical concern. Any prolonged disruption could deepen inflationary pressures and strain global supply chains, increasing pressure on governments to balance security commitments with economic stability.