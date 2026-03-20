Japan Rejects Trump Request on Hormuz Naval Deployment

Tokyo (Diplomat.so) - Japan on Friday rejected a request from U.S. President Donald Trump to deploy naval vessels to secure the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened regional tensions and disruptions to maritime traffic linked to Iran.

Japanese officials, citing sources within the Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Tokyo would determine its own course of action rather than respond directly to external requests. The stance reflects Japan’s long-standing policy of maintaining autonomy in defense-related decisions, particularly those involving overseas deployments.





Separately, sources within the Japan Ministry of Defense indicated that any potential involvement by the country’s Self-Defense Forces would require a careful legal review. Officials emphasized that considerations would include an assessment of the legitimacy of military actions taken by the United States and Israel in the region, as well as Japan’s constitutional limitations on the use of force abroad.





A defense ministry source, speaking to domestic media, said Tokyo is closely monitoring developments due to limited clarity surrounding any formal request from Washington. "Given the limited details, Tokyo must closely monitor developments, including whether Washington will present a formal and specific request during the upcoming summit,” the source said.





The Strait of Hormuz remains a strategic chokepoint for global energy shipments, with a significant share of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas passing through the waterway. Any prolonged disruption could affect supply chains and increase shipping and insurance costs, particularly for import-dependent economies such as Japan.





In Tokyo, the government’s measured response signals an effort to balance alliance coordination with the United States and domestic legal constraints.