Netanyahu Says Israel Acted Alone in Iran Gas Strike

Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel carried out a unilateral strike on Iran's South Pars gas field, adding that U.S. President Donald Trump has urged restraint on similar attacks going forward.

Speaking at a press conference, Netanyahu said Israel had "acted alone” in targeting the strategic energy site in southern Iran, emphasizing that the operation was not coordinated with Washington. He noted that Trump had requested an end to such strikes in the future, and said Israel would respond positively to that appeal while continuing broader military operations.





Netanyahu also claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had been significantly weakened. He said Tehran no longer has the capacity to enrich uranium or produce ballistic missiles, asserting that this shift had taken place within 20 days of sustained U.S.-Israeli air operations.





On Thursday, United States Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, said Washington’s objectives in the conflict have remained unchanged since strikes began on February 28. He told reporters that Iran’s ability to produce new ballistic missiles has "declined sharply” following attacks on key manufacturing facilities. According to Hegseth, U.S. goals continue to focus on destroying missile launch platforms, weakening Iran’s defense industrial base, targeting naval forces, and preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.





Separately, an Iranian military spokesperson warned that Tehran would hold the United States and Israel responsible for any escalation involving regional energy infrastructure. The official said intelligence suggested possible Israeli plans to target facilities in the Gulf, including Saudi Aramco sites, though the claim could not be independently verified.





Analysts say the developments signal a widening conflict with potential consequences for global energy markets. Any expansion of hostilities near key shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, could disrupt supplies and increase economic risks for countries across the region.



