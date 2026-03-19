Hegseth Says US Strikes Iran as War Nears End

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) — Pete Hegseth, United States Secretary of War, said on Thursday in Washington that the United States carried out intensified military strikes against targets in Iran as part of an ongoing campaign that began on February 28 and is approaching a potential concluding phase aimed at ending the war, according to remarks delivered during a briefing to reporters.

Hegseth said U.S. forces have expanded operations against Iranian military infrastructure, including air defense systems, missile production facilities, and naval assets. He described the latest wave of strikes as the most extensive since the escalation began, adding that operational objectives have remained consistent throughout the campaign.





"The objectives have not changed since February 28,” Hegseth said, outlining goals that include disabling missile launch platforms, degrading Iran’s defense-industrial capacity, reducing naval capabilities, and preventing the development of nuclear weapons. He did not provide a timeline for when the campaign might conclude.





U.S. officials familiar with internal discussions said the administration of Donald Trump is reviewing options to deploy additional forces to the Middle East as part of contingency planning for potential next phases of operations. The discussions remain ongoing, and no final decisions have been announced regarding troop levels or deployment scope.





A White House official told Reuters that "no decision has been made” on ground troop deployment, while confirming that all options remain under consideration. The official said planning efforts are focused on maintaining flexibility as military and political leaders assess evolving operational requirements.





Media reporting cited by Yedioth Ahronoth indicates that expanded U.S. planning could include maritime security operations in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which a significant portion of global oil shipments passes. Analysts note that maintaining security in the corridor would likely require coordinated naval and air operations, particularly if commercial shipping is escorted through the area.





Additional considerations reportedly include infrastructure linked to Kharg Island, a major hub for Iranian oil exports. Defense analysts say any operations involving such assets would present logistical and security challenges due to their strategic importance and proximity to defensive systems.





Experts following the developments say the current phase of operations reflects a broader effort to apply sustained pressure on Iran’s military capabilities while maintaining defined strategic objectives. They note that while air and naval strikes have dominated the campaign so far, any expansion into ground-based operations would represent a significant shift in both scope and risk.