Iran Warns US-Israel After Explosions Hit Tehran

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued a stern warning against any hostile actions by US and Israeli forces targeting the nation's ports and energy infrastructure, following a series of powerful explosions across Tehran on Friday morning.

The headquarters’ statement declared, "We will turn the region’s oil and gas to flames with the slightest attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure and ports,” explicitly addressing "aggressor governments and all their allies.” The message, which invoked a Quranic verse, emphasized that even minor assaults could trigger "overwhelming and destructive retaliation” against oil and gas facilities in regions with US and Western interests.





On the ground, Tehran experienced multiple explosions beginning around 10:00 local time (06:30 GMT). Journalists from Agence France-Presse reported observing black smoke columns rising over the city’s eastern and northern districts amid rainy conditions that reduced visibility. Witnesses described tremors in their homes, though immediate reports on casualties or structural damage remain unclear.





A local resident in southern Tehran told Diplomat News Network, "The explosions shook our windows, and the sky was filled with smoke. We’re all anxious because no one knows how far this will go.”





The Israel Defense Forces confirmed initiating a broad wave of strikes targeting what it described as Iranian infrastructure across Tehran, marking an escalation in the ongoing conflict that analysts say has entered its second week.





Historically, Tehran has been a focal point of Iran’s strategic energy and military assets. Experts note that any disruption to these facilities could have cascading effects on global oil markets and regional security dynamics.





Diplomats and security officials in the Gulf have called for restraint, warning that escalation risks destabilizing the broader Middle East. Observers note that Friday’s events underscore Tehran’s strategy of linking military deterrence with religious and nationalistic rhetoric, signaling a potentially prolonged confrontation.



