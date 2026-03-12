Seychelles Reaffirms Support for Mauritius on Chagos

Port Louis (Diplomat.so) — Seychelles President Patrick Herminie reaffirmed support for Mauritius' efforts to restore sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago on Thursday, following talks with Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Port Louis.

The commitment was outlined in an official statement issued after Herminie attended celebrations marking Mauritius’ 58th Independence Day from British colonial rule on March 12, where he was invited as chief guest by Navin Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius.





According to the statement, Herminie welcomed assurances from the Mauritian government that Seychellois citizens of Chagossian descent would receive equal treatment in compensation and benefits related to the planned transfer of sovereignty over the disputed islands.





"Mauritius reaffirmed that Chagossians with ties to Seychelles will be treated equally in compensation arrangements under the transfer agreement,” the statement said, describing the discussions as constructive and focused on regional cooperation.





The meeting also produced new diplomatic commitments between the two Indian Ocean nations. Herminie announced Seychelles would establish a resident diplomatic mission in Mauritius, while Ramgoolam indicated that Port Louis intends to open a similar embassy in Seychelles, a move both leaders said would deepen bilateral engagement.





At the end of the talks, the two leaders signed a joint declaration reaffirming cooperation in managing their shared continental shelf area on the Mascarene Plateau. Officials from both governments described the arrangement as a model for cooperative ocean governance in the region.





Foreign ministers from the two countries also signed seven agreements covering cooperation in sectors including arts and culture, agriculture, fisheries, training, and capacity building.





Outside the formal events in Port Louis, residents and visitors gathered along the capital’s waterfront and near government buildings decorated with Mauritian flags for the independence celebrations. Local shopkeeper Marie-Claire Lemoine, who watched the visiting delegations arrive near the Champ de Mars area, said the presence of regional leaders underscored the island nation’s role in regional diplomacy.





"People here are proud that Mauritius is taking leadership on issues like Chagos,” she said. "It reminds everyone that these islands are still part of unfinished history in the region.”





Seychelles’ renewed backing comes two weeks after the government suspended diplomatic relations with the Maldives, citing Malé’s refusal to recognize Mauritian sovereignty over the Chagos Islands.





The Chagos Archipelago, located about 500 kilometers south of the Maldives, consists of seven atolls and more than 60 islands in the central Indian Ocean. The territory includes Diego Garcia, home to a strategically important joint United States–United Kingdom military base.





Britain separated the islands from Mauritius in 1965 before granting Mauritian independence in 1968. Between the late 1960s and early 1970s, the British government forcibly removed up to 2,000 Chagossian residents to Mauritius and the United Kingdom to make way for military facilities on Diego Garcia.





In 2019, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion that Britain’s continued administration of the islands was unlawful and urged London to return the territory to Mauritius. The United Nations General Assembly later adopted a resolution supporting that position.





Last year, Britain reached an agreement in principle to transfer sovereignty of the archipelago to Mauritius while retaining control of the Diego Garcia base through a long-term lease arrangement intended to preserve U.S. military operations there.





United States President Donald Trump has recently criticized the United Kingdom’s plan to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, warning that the agreement could weaken strategic control over the region. Trump urged British Prime Minister Keir Starmer not to "give away” the islands, arguing that long-term lease arrangements could undermine the security value of the base on Diego Garcia.





The criticism followed a joint understanding between the United Kingdom and Mauritius under which London would transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago while retaining operational control of the Diego Garcia base through a 99-year lease. Officials in London have defended the arrangement as the only viable solution after international legal rulings challenged Britain’s continued administration of the islands.





The issue remains diplomatically sensitive across the Indian Ocean, where governments view the outcome as a test case for post-colonial territorial claims and regional cooperation over maritime resources.