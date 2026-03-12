Ghanaian FM: Two Nationals Injured in Dubai Drone Strike

Accra (Diplomat.so) - Ghana's Foreign Ministry reported that two of its citizens were injured when drones struck near Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, in an attack linked by local authorities to Iran. The ministry said both individuals sustained injuries that are not life-threatening and are expected to make a full recovery.

Foreign Minister Sam Ablakwa confirmed in a statement from Accra that the Ghanaian embassy in Abu Dhabi, along with the consulate in Dubai, immediately visited the victims and coordinated emergency consular support. "The Government of Ghana strongly condemns this attack and calls for an immediate halt to hostilities,” Ablakwa said.





UAE authorities reported that four people were injured in the incident, including a Bangladeshi with minor injuries and an Indian national who was moderately injured. The country’s media office indicated that the drones were launched from Iran, though officials confirmed that commercial air traffic continued to operate normally.





Local witnesses described scenes of disruption near Terminal 3, with emergency responders and ambulances arriving swiftly. "There was a loud explosion, and people were evacuated quickly. The area was filled with dust, but authorities managed the situation efficiently,” said Mohammed Al Habsi, a taxi driver in the airport area.





The strike is part of ongoing hostilities in the Middle East following joint Israeli–US attacks in Iran on February 28, which have triggered retaliatory drone and missile strikes targeting multiple Gulf states hosting US military assets. UAE defence authorities reported intercepting 1,385 of 1,475 drones detected since the conflict began, alongside the destruction of 241 of 262 ballistic missiles launched from Iran.





The incident highlights the growing vulnerability of expatriate communities in the UAE, particularly in high-density urban zones. Analysts note that repeated drone incursions could raise insurance costs for airlines, affect international cargo routes, and complicate diplomatic relations in the Gulf.





Regional security experts emphasize that civilian safety in the UAE remains a critical concern.





Ghana’s foreign ministry said it is coordinating with international partners and the UN to press for de-escalation measures and enhanced protections for foreign nationals in conflict-affected areas, signaling a growing focus on citizen safety abroad.