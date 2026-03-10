Iran Ready to Continue Missile Strikes, FM Says

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday in Tehran that Iran is prepared to continue missile strikes against the United States for as long as necessary, declaring diplomacy effectively over.

Speaking in an interview with the American broadcaster PBS NewsHour, Araghchi said Tehran no longer considers negotiations with Washington viable following recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting the conflict could soon end.





"We are ready to continue the missile strikes against them as long as it is necessary and whenever it is necessary,” Araghchi said during the interview, according to excerpts released Tuesday. The Iranian diplomat added that talks with Washington "are no longer on the agenda” for Tehran.





Araghchi repeated similar remarks in a separate interview with NBC News earlier this week, rejecting calls for a ceasefire in the region. "We need to continue fighting for our people and our security,” he said, accusing the United States and Israel of attacking civilians and infrastructure, including hospitals and universities.





In central Tehran on Tuesday evening, traffic moved slowly around security checkpoints near government buildings as residents followed the escalating rhetoric on television screens in cafés and shops. Some businesses closed earlier than usual amid uncertainty about potential retaliation.





Ali Rezaei, a 42-year-old electronics shopkeeper in Tehran’s Valiasr district, said many residents were bracing for a prolonged standoff. "People are worried about what comes next,” he said. "We hear strong statements from officials, but ordinary families are thinking about stability and safety.”





Tensions between Tehran and Washington have intensified in recent days following missile exchanges and competing political statements about the future of the conflict. While U.S. officials have suggested a possible end to hostilities, Iranian leaders have signaled they are preparing for continued confrontation.





Regional analysts say Araghchi’s remarks suggest Iran is attempting to demonstrate resolve while also framing the conflict as defensive. The rhetoric may further complicate diplomatic efforts by international mediators seeking to reduce hostilities across the Middle East.





For now, Iranian officials appear to be closing the door on immediate negotiations, raising concerns that the crisis could deepen if military actions continue in the coming days.



