IRGC Claims Strike on THAAD Radar in UAE

by: Aden Abdi | Monday, 2 March 2026 01:23 EAT
World News
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announces a precision strike targeting a THAAD radar site in Al-Ruwais, according to an official statement.
Tehran (Diplomat.so) - The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Sunday it destroyed a U.S.-linked missile defense radar in the United Arab Emirates and disabled an American support vessel in the Arabian Sea, sharply escalating tensions across key Gulf shipping lanes.
In a statement published by Iran’s state media, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had "completely destroyed” a THAAD radar installation in the Al-Ruwais area of the UAE using what it described as a precision missile launched by its Aerospace Force. The Guard also asserted that its drones and missile systems struck a U.S. fuel support ship approximately 700 kilometers off the coast of Chabahar, rendering it "out of operational service.”

THAAD, or Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, is a U.S.-made missile defense system designed to intercept ballistic threats and has been deployed in parts of the Gulf in coordination with regional partners.

Separately, the Maritime Security Centre Oman reported that the oil tanker SKYLIGHT, flying the flag of Palau, was targeted five nautical miles north of Khasab port in Oman’s Musandam governorate. All 20 crew members—15 Indian and five Iranian nationals—were evacuated. Four sustained varying injuries and were transferred for medical treatment. 

Omani authorities said rescue operations were conducted in coordination with the Royal Navy of Oman and national security agencies.

In New York, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations reiterated Tehran’s defiant stance. "The hostile U.S. Government’s dream of swallowing the Islamic Republic of Iran… will never be realized,” the mission wrote on X, describing the confrontation as "a battle of wills.”

